CNN producer Nancy Glass claims Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story isn’t ‘factually correct’

An award-winning reporter who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer in 1993 has claimed Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is not factually accurate.

Nancy Glass, 67, from Boston, had a face-to-face interview with Jeffrey Dahmer in 1993 for CNN show, Inside Edition. The American serial killer, who killed 17 men over 13 years before being arrested in 1991, has been portrayed by Evan Peters in a new series that gives an account through the eyes of his victims.

Nancy told Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O that the Netflix crime drama “is fantastic, it’s a scripted show, it’s not meant to be a documentary.”

Jeffrey L. Dahmer (Getty Images)

Nancy Glass (LinkedIn/Nancy Glass)

Nancy’s opinion on the show comes after some family members of the victims took to social media to criticise the show, while revealing that they were not consulted before the series was released.

Advertisement

The radio show played a clip of Nancy interviewing Jeffrey as he details the reasons why he murdered and ate his victims.

Nancy explained that she spoke to Dahmer’s family “for years” before writing to him in prison after being encouraged by his family to do so.

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 102 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

She met the killer for his only face-to-face interview before he was killed by another inmate, after only serving two years of his 16 consecutive life sentences.

Describing her time meeting Dahmer, Nancy said: “here’s the super scary part, he seemed perfectly normal”.

Advertisement

The series portrays the serial killer’s father as a concerned parent who is worried his son is an alcoholic. Nancy however says this was not the case.

“The father never thought anything was wrong, they never noticed it. The father was as odd as Jeffrey,” Nancy claims.

She described Dahmer’s father Lionel Dahmer as being an “odd” man and said that she doesn’t think his father would have taught him how to dissect roadkill as seen in the series.

Nancy added that his mother Joyce Dahmer would never let anyone touch him as a baby except to change his diaper.

One of the main characters in the series is Glenda Cleveland, the next-door neighbour who called the police on several occasions but was ignored.

Advertisement

Nancy said: “that didn’t happen either”.

“There was a neighbour who noticed a smell but didn’t complain”.

According to the Milwaukee Journal , Glenda was not Jeffrey’s next-door neighbour but did live in an adjacent building.