BBC One medical drama series Casualty is back for season 37 which will see the return of some familiar faces

Casualty is a medical drama series which has aired weekly on BBC One since the first season launched back in 1986.

It is the longest running primetime medical drama in the world and launched its own spin-off Holby City, set in the same hospital, which aired from 1999-2022.

Casualty follows staff and patients of Holby City Hospital’s busy Emergency Department as doctors try to save lives whilst battling with logistical issues that plague the NHS.

Casualty cast

Who is in the cast of Casualty season 37?

These are the main cast members appearing in season 37 of Casualty

William Beck as Dylan Keogh

In this season, Dylan is depressed by the many issues affecting the overcrowded ED and decides to change things in the department.

Beck will be known for his roles in BBC series Robin Hood, as well as for playing Richard Smith in historical drama series The Great Fire and John Washington in Whitechapel. He has been in Casualty since 2011.

George Rainsford as Ethan Hardy

Ethan has been a member of staff at Holby City since 2014, but his character is expected to leave the hospital some time during this season.

Rainsford previously appeared in another medical drama, Doctors, playing JJ Bell for ten episodes - he has also starred in Walking the Dead, Call the Midwife, and Law & Order: UK.

Elinor Lawless as Stevie Nash

Stevie is a consultant in emergency medicine and is fairly new to the show, first appearing in March last year.

Lawless played Laura in EastEnders for several episodes in 2019, played two separate roles in Doctors, and Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare: Macbeth Workshops.

Neet Mohan as Rashid Masum

Rashid is a clinical fellow at the ED and has been with the team since 2017.

Mohan played PC Simon Bannerjee in Line of Duty and PC Simon Bannerjee in comedy crime series No Offence - he also had a small role in the film Ready Player One.

Shalisha James-Davis as Paige Allcott

Paige is a doctor in her first year of training - in the last season she was diagnosed with the breast cancer gene after her mother died from the disease, and she is coming to terms with her diagnosis.

James-Davis has had roles in TV shows including The Split, I May Destroy You, Alex Rider, and Silent Witness, she also had a small role in the film Mary Queen of Scots.

Jason Durr as David Hide

David is the clinical nurse manager at Holby City - he is still reeling from the death of his son, Ollie, in a school shooting which Ollie instigated.

Durr has had roles in the Danny Dyer horror film Bloodshot, as well as TV shows New Tricks, Lewis, Midsomer Murders, and Above Suspicion.

Charles Venn as Jacob Masters

Jacob is a nurse at the department, he joined the team in 2015 and has remained at the hospital since then.

Venn played Ray Dixon in EastEnders from 2012-2013, and has also had roles in Doctors, Miranda, and The Brothers, as well as the movies St George’s Day and The Dark Knight.

Kirsty Mitchell as Faith Cadogan

Faith is an advanced clinical practitioner at the hospital, although Mitchell has previously played psychiatrist Anita Forbes in Holby City and a minor character in a 2015 episode of Casualty.

Mitchell played Quinn in the comedy series Find Me in Paris, Charlotte Jenkins in Silent Witness, and Caroline in New Blood.

Amanda Henderson as Robyn Miller

Robyn is a staff nurse in the department, and this season will become the surrogate for Marty and Adi’s baby.

Henderson’s other credits include a role in the ensemble in Les Misérables, and appearances in Wild Bill and Mount Pleasant.

Shaheen Jafargholi as Marty Kirkby

Marty is a staff nurse, and this season is preparing to have a baby with his partner Adi, who is a social worker.

Jafargholi played Shakil in EastEnders from 2016-2018, and Troy in the children’s show Grandpa in My Pocket.

Di Botcher as Jan Jenning

Jan is a paramedic working for the Holby Ambulance Service and the operational duty manager at the Holby City Hospital ambulance station.

Botcher has played several roles in Doctors from 2008-2017, she also played Nanna in In Mt Skin, and Aunty Brenda in Stella.

Michael Stevenson as Iain Dean

Iain is also a paramedic, and after leaving the service in 2019 he returned in April 2021.

Stevenson has played DC Dave Green in Innocent and Marcus in The Syndicate - he has also had small roles in Doctors and Heartbeat.

How many episodes are there?

So far, 14 episodes have been confiermed for season 37, however it is likely to be longer than this. The latest seasons of Casualty have had between 30 and 48 episodes each and generally run from August to the same month the following year.

When is Casualty on TV?