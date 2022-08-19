This England will delve into the prime minister’s personal life and highlight the efforts of the NHS during the pandemic

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This England, a Sky Original drama starring Kenneth Branagh and inspired by Boris Johnson's turbulent tenure as Prime Minister, has released a new trailer.

The six-episode series, which will premiere on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW in September, chronicles the impact of the first wave of the Covid pandemic on the country.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

What is This England?

This England is a drama set inside government and intertwined with genuine stories from throughout the country.

The miniseries follows a portion of Johnson's time as Prime Minister, including his early hospitalisation with coronavirus and his government’s chastised response to the crisis as cases – and ultimately deaths – began to rise in the UK.

It will also delve into the prime minister's personal life, and highlight the efforts of the NHS in addition to unpacking the government's handling of the pandemic.

There are discussions in the trailer about the potential economic fallout of a lockdown, and how it will impact the public's perception of the Johnson administration.

The series also follows experts and scientists as they race against the clock to comprehend the virus, as well as the doctors and nurses who struggled to overcome the obstacles created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, originally titled This Sceptred Isle, is based on firsthand accounts from people inside 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

(Photo: Sky)

Who stars in it?

Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh plays Johnson, who is dealing with the fallout both the pandemic and Brexit against the backdrop of a contentious political and personal life.

Ophelia Lovibond, best known for her work in the BBC series W1A and the film Guardians of the Galaxy, plays the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Symonds.

Simon Paisley Day plays Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings, who was critical of Johnson's decision-making during the pandemic - Day previously appeared in Brexit: The Uncivil War as Douglas Carswell, the co-founder of the Vote Leave campaign.

Broadchurch actor Andrew Buchan plays former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Who’s directing it?

Michael Winterbottom - whose films Welcome to Sarajevo, Wonderland and 24 Hour Party People have competed for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival - and Kieron Quirke co-wrote the series.

All five episodes were originally set to be directed by Winterbottom, but he stepped down in March 2021, reportedly due to health issues.

Julian Jarrold (The Crown, Brideshead Revisited) took his place.

When can I watch it?