Channel 4 series The Undeclared War is an intense political thriller series which follows a cloak and dagger cyber war between Britain and Russia.

The show was written by The Salisbury Poisonings writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, as well as Amelia Spencer and Peter Kosminsky.

The Undeclared War is made up of six episodes which have been airing weekly on Channel 4 since 30 June.

Simon Pegg as Danny Patrick

What is The Undeclared War about?

The Undeclared War is a Channel 4 political thriller which follows a team of analysts at GCHQ who work to prevent devastating cyber-attacks in the weeks before the 2024 general election.

The series is also set in a post-pandemic world in which Boris Johnson has been replaced as Prime Minister.

Saara, a student on work experience at the department, is thrown in at the deep end when a major security breach precipitates a data war with Russia.

As the cyber-conflict takes place in secret, with the public completely in the dark, the stakes couldn’t be higher as Saara faces unknown enemies and cryptic challenges that will test her skillset.

Hannah Khalique-Brown as Saara Parvin

A young Russian hacker battles with his own conscience as the consequences of cyber warfare become apparent.

The series explores the effects that a destructive cyber attack could have on Britain, offering an existential view of civil unrest and societal breakdown.

The series stars Simon Pegg as head of operations at GCHQ, Adrian Lester as the Prime Minister, Hannah Khalique-Brown as the work experience student Saara, and German Segal as Russian hacker, Vadim.

What is the synopsis of the season finale?

The synopsis of The Undeclared War finale states: “As the extent of Russia’s interference with the UK becomes clear, Saara and Vadim join forces. Can they uncover the hidden code and stop a war?”

The finale will see Saara uncover an intricate Russian conspiracy involving fake news, deepfakes, and cyber hacks to influence British public opinion and sway an election.

When is the last episode of The Undeclared War on TV?

The last episode of The Undeclared War will air on Channel 4 on 4 August at 9pm.

However, all episodes, including the season finale are available to watch on All 4 now.

Will there be a second season of The Undeclared War?

Currently, Channel 4 has not yet given a second season of The Undeclared War the green light.

The series was released in one go on All 4, but is being broadcast weekly on Channel 4.

It is likely that producers will await the viewing figures of the season finale as it airs before making any firm decisions on whether or not to renew the show.

If The Undeclared War does get a second season it is likely that it will air some time in the second half of 2023.