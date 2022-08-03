Australian psychological thriller series The Secrets She Keeps has returned for a second season

The Secrets She Keeps is an Australian thriller series written by Neighbours and Home and Away screenwriter Sarah Walker.

The first season aired in Australia in April 2020 and came to the BBC in July that year. The second season was released last month.

The series is fictional but was reportedly inspired by a disturbing real-life crime committed in the UK.

The Secrets She Keeps

Is The Secrets She Keeps based on a book?

The Secrets She Keeps is based on the novel of the same name by the Australian crime author Michael Robotham.

Robotham worked as a journalist for fourteen years, writing for newspapers and magazines in Australia, Europe, Africa and America.

He has worked as a ghost writer on several non-fiction books and written more than a dozen crime novels, including The Secrets She Keeps which was published in 2017.

The Secrets She Keeps was inspired by the 1994 kidnapping of a baby form a Nottingham hospital by a woman posing as a nurse.

What is The Secrets She Keeps about?

The show is set in Sydney and follows two women, Agatha and Meghan, from very different backgrounds who both have deeply held secrets.

In the first season, Meghan gave birth to her son, but Agatha kidnapped the child and went on the run.

The season ended with the baby returned to his mother and Agatha locked up.

The official synopsis for season two states: “Two years after Agatha Fyfle kidnapped her baby, explosive secrets will spin Meghan Shaughnessy onto a catastrophic and ultimately fatal course, while Agatha’s new obsession sees them collide in a way that no one will anticipate.”

Laura Carmichael returns as Agatha in season 2

The new season will also see a podcaster look into Agatha’s case and more secrets will come to light.

Despite Agatha’s incarceration, the lives of both women will become more connected as the series progresses.

Who is in the cast of The Secrets She Keeps season 2?

Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfle

Jessica De Gouw as Meghan Shaughnessy

Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher

Cariba Heine as Grace

Henry McWilliam as Lachlan Shaughnessy

Eva Greenwood as Lucy Shaughnessy

Jenni Baird as Rhea

Heather Mitchell as Jenny

Lewis Fitz-Gerald as Reg

Michael Sheasby as Hayden Cole

Todd Lasance as Jack Shaughnessy

Miranda Frangou as Lorelei

Danielle Cormack as Vicky Michaelson

When is The Secrets She Keeps season 2 on TV?

Season one of The Secrets She Keeps came to BBC One in July 2020.

The second season is available to stream in the UK on Paramount Plus now. There are six episodes in each season.

It has not been confirmed whether season two will come to BBC One as the first season did.

All of season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Will there be a season 3?