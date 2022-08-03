Marriage: BBC One release date, trailer, and cast with Nicola Walker and Sean Bean

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star as a married couple in a new BBC One drama from Stefan Golaszewski

Marriage, a new drama starring Nicola Walker and Sean Bean, is coming to BBC One on Sunday 14 August.

The series, which is written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski, charts the ups and downs of Ian and Emma’s nearly 30-year marriage.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Marriage.

What is it about?

The official synopsis explains that Marriage sees Ian and Emma negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage, detailing “the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages”.

The synopsis goes on to say that Marriage “explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship. Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing.”

The series opens with Ian and Emma returning from a recent holiday to Spain, and meeting daughter Jessica’s new boyfriend for the first time.

Who stars in Marriage?

Sean Bean as Ian and Nicola Walker as Emma, pushing a shopping trolley through a supermarket freezer aisle (Credit: BBC/The Forge/Rory Mulvey)

Nicola Walker plays Emma, one half of the central couple. Walker is a prolific actor, and you might know her from Channel 4 drama Unforgotten, or ITV dramas Touching Evil and The Last Train, or BBC drama River. She’s probably best known for playing Ruth Evershed in Spooks, or Hannah Defoe in The Split.

Sean Bean plays Ian, the other half of the central couple. Bean, again, is a prolific actor, having appeared in films like The Martian and Lord of the Rings, and television series like Game of Thrones, Snowpiercer, and Time.

Chantelle Alle plays Jessica, Ian and Emma’s daughter. Alle is best known for appearing in We Are Lady Parts, where she played band member Sahar, but she’s also recently starred in BBC Three musical drama Mood.

They’re joined by James Bolam (New Tricks, The Likely Lads) as Gerry, Emma’s father, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Inbetweeners, Ragdoll) as Jamie, Emma’s boss.

Who writes and directs Marriage?

All four episodes of Marriage were written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski.

Golaszewski is probably best known as the creator of Mum, the popular comedy starring Lesley Manville as a woman putting her life back together after the unexpected death of her husband. He was also the creator of BBC Three sitcom Him & Her, which starred Russell Tovey and Sarah Solemani as a young couple.

He was also part of the sketch comedy group Cowards alongside Tim Key, Tom Basden, and Lloyd Woolf.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Marriage?

Marriage will begin on BBC One on Sunday 14 August at 9pm.

All four episodes will be available to watch as a boxset on BBC iPlayer as well.

How many episodes is Marriage?

There are four episodes to Marriage, each around an hour long.

Why should I watch Marriage?

It’s one to watch if you’re a fan of Nicola Walker – particularly a fan who’s missing The Split, after the final series of that last year – or if you’ve enjoyed previous series from Stefan Golaszewski.