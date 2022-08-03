Season four of NBC medical drama New Amsterdam is coming to the UK via Sky this month

New Amsterdam is an American medical drama series inspired by New York’s Bellevue Hospital - the oldest public hospital in the US.

The series follows the lives of overworked doctors at the struggling New Amsterdam Medical Centre as they try to provide quality care for their patients and maintain fulfilling personal lives.

Season four of the show began airing in the US last year and is finally coming to UK screens.

Freema Agyeman as Doctor Helen Sharpe

What is New Amsterdam about?

New Amsterdam follows a renegade doctor, Max Goodwin, who struggles to accept the realities of the American healthcare system.

Goodwin is the medical director at America’s oldest public hospital and he frequently flaunts the rules as he tries to rework the system from the inside.

Season four follows a hectic year for the hospital staff and many are hoping that they are about to turn a page on their stressful lives.

The series also follows the personal lives of the hospital staff - and season four sees a development in the relationship between Goodwin and fellow doctor Helen Sharpe.

Freema Agyeman and Ryan Eggold in New Amsterdam

Doctor Bloom’s relationship with Doctor Leyla Shinwari will also take on new dimensions, Doctor Frome embarks on a new career and Doctor Reynolds will deal with personal issues of his own.

Season four also sees the arrival of a new member of staff, Doctor Veronica Fuentes who plans to turn the hospital around.

Unfortunately her methods don’t prove popular as she takes aim at all the policies Goodwin had enacted over the last three years.

Who is in the cast of New Amsterdam?

Ryan Eggold returns as Max Goodwin, the determined doctor on a crusade to reform the healthcare system.

Eggold has previously starred in teen drama 90210, history series Sons of Liberty, and crime drama The Blacklist.

Freema Agyeman plays Helen Sharpe, the head of oncology at the New Amsterdam Medical Centre, and Goodwin’s personal doctor.

Agyeman is best known for playing Martha Jones in Doctor Who and Torchwood. She has also starred in Law & Order: UK, sci-fi series Sense8, and Cbeebies show Old Jack’s Boat.

Michelle Forbes as Veronica Fuentes

Other cast members include:

Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom

Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds

Tyler Labine as Iggy Frome

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta

Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor

Em Grosland as Nurse Brunstetter

Christine Chang as Agnes Kao

Debra Monk as Karen Brantley

Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla Shinwari

Michelle Forbes as Veronica Fuentes

When is New Amsterdam season 4 on TV?

New Amsterdam season four aired in the US between September 2021 and May 2022.

Season four will premiere in the UK on Sky Witness at 9pm on 3 August. There are 22 one-hour long episodes and they will air at the same time weekly.

You can catch up on all episodes from season 1-3 on Sky Go.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 5 of New Amsterdam?

Yes, a fifth season of New Amsterdam has been confirmed and will air in the US on NBC from September this year.