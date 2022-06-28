Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ray Liotta star in Black Bird, a new true crime drama from Apple TV+

Black Bird, a new true crime drama starring Taron Edgerton and Paul Walter Hauser, is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 8 July.

The series, which is based on the memoir ‘In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption’, sees Ray Liotta in one of his last screen roles.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Bird.

What is Black Bird about?

Prisoner Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is given a choice: befriend and elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.

With Hall’s appeal date fast approaching, Keene must find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall walks free – but is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar?

Is Black Bird based on a true story?

Yes, it is. The series is an adaptation of the real-life James Keene’s memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption.

Published in 2011, Keene co-wrote the memoir with journalist and investigate reporter Hillel Levin.

Who stars in Black Bird?

Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene in Black Bird, using a prison payphone (Credit: Apple TV+)

Taron Egerton plays Jimmy Keene, the prisoner sent to befriend Larry Hall. Egerton is an actor best known for his film roles, amongst them Elton John in biopic Rocketman, Eggsy in the Kingsman action movies, and Johnny the Elephant in Sing. Black Bird is his first lead television role.

Paul Walter Hauser plays Larry Hall, the suspected serial killer. Hauser is best known for a leading role in Clint Eastwood’s movie about the 1996 Olympic bombing, Richard Jewell, as well as supporting parts in I, Tonya, Da 5 Bloods, and Cruella. On television, he’s best known for recurring in Cobra Kai.

Ray Liotta plays James “Big Jim” Keene, a decorated police officer and Jimmy’s father. Ray Liotta was a prolific actor, best known for appearances in Goodfellas, Something Wild, and Field of Dreams. Liotta passed away earlier this year. Black Bird will be his last television appearance, though there are five films currently in production which feature Liotta in scenes filmed prior to his passing.

They’re joined by Sepideh Moafi (The L Word: Generation Q, The Deuce) as Lauren McCauley and Greg Kinnear (House of Cards, Confirmation) as Brian Miller.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs Black Bird?

The series was developed and scripted by author Dennis Lehane. Best known as a novelist – Lehane wrote the books that inspired Shutter Island and Live By Night – Lehane has previously written episodes of The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, Mr Mercedes, and The Outsider.

Lehane also played himself once on an episode of Castle.

Belgian director Michaël R. Roskam was behind the camera on Black Bird. Roskam has previously directed the film The Drop (also written by Lehane) and on television directed episodes of spy drama Berlin Station.

When and how can I watch Black Bird?

The first two episodes of Black Bird will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on Friday 8 July.

The remaining four episodes will air weekly after that, with a new episode available to watch each week through to Friday 5 August.

How many episodes is Black Bird?

Black Bird is a six-episode miniseries, with each episode around an hour long.

Where was Black Bird filmed?

Black Bird was filmed primarily in New Orleans in the United States, with production beginning in April 2021.

Why should I watch Black Bird?