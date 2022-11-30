Kate Winslet and her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton star in a feature-length episode of Dominic Savage’s anthology series I Am

Kate Winlset as Ruth and Mia Threapleton as Freya in I Am Ruth, hugging in Freya’s bedroom (Credit: Channel 4)

I Am Ruth, a new instalment of Dominic Savage’s I Am anthology series, is coming to Channel 4 on Thursday 8 December.

The one-off feature length drama stars Kate Winslet as a mother worried about her daughter’s social media usage – and stars Winslet’s real-life daughter Mia Threapleton as her character’s daughter.

Here’s everything you need to know about I Am Ruth ahead of its broadcast on Channel 4.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for I Am Ruth explains that “Ruth, a loving and concerned mother, witnesses her teenage daughter Freya retreating into herself as she becomes more and more consumed by the pressures of social media.”

Channel 4’s website explains that the series as a whole is a “female-led drama anthology of stand-alone programmes, starring some of Britain’s leading actors”. Previous instalments have starred actors like Lesley Manville (The Crown), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack), Gemma Chan (Humans), and Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Who stars in I Am Ruth?

Kate Winslet stars as Ruth, a concerned mother worried about her teenage daughter. Winslet of course is best known for film roles like Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Heavenly Creatures; she’s also appeared in high profile television roles like Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown. She can next be seen (heard) in Dark Season, an audio drama sequel to one of her earliest television roles, written by Russell T Davies.

Mia Threapleton stars as Ruth’s daughter Freya, a teenager who struggles with her mental health. Threapleton, who is 22, has previously starred in A Little Chaos, Shadows, and the new Dangerous Liaisons. She’s currently filming a series called Buccaneers.

They’re joined by Joe Anders (Dynasty), Royce Pierreson (Line of Duty, Wanderlust), and Seroca Davis (Una Marson: Our Lost Voice) amongst others, with real-life child pyschologist Laverne Antrobus also making a brief appearance.

Who writes and directs?

I Am Ruth was written and directed by Dominic Savage, who created the anthology series. Savage is the director of like Love + Hate, Born Equal, and Freefall, as well as the television series True Love and The Secrets. As a child actor, he appeared in Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon.

Winslet shares a story credit with Savage on I Am Ruth, having developed the outline and plot of the film with him. She’s also a producer on the film.

Is there a trailer?

There is indeed! You can watch the trailer for I Am Ruth right here, and see some of the scenes shared between Winslet and Threapleton as mother-and-daughter.

When and how can I watch I Am Ruth?

You can watch I Am Ruth on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday 8 December. It’ll also be available to watch online on All4, where you can also catch up on the previous episodes of I Am.

How long is I Am Ruth?

I Am Ruth is a special feature-length instalment of I Am, running to around 90 minutes compared to the typical 45.

When will there be more I Am?

At the moment, we don’t yet know when Channel 4 will make more of I Am – and whether or not future instalments will take the form of more one-off specials or another series of three – but it seems likely that more will arrive at some point. As ever, we’ll update this piece as soon as we have more information.

