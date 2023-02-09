Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that Pixar series Toy Story will get a fifth film - Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are expected to return as Woody and Buzz

Disney is preparing for a new batch of popular sequels in the coming years as it ‘leans into unrivalled franchises’. New instalments are planned for three billion dollar franchises, including Toy Story.

The first Toy Story film was released in 1995 - since then four sequels and one spin-off have been made. The franchise was expected to end twice - first with the third instalment and then again with Toy Story 4, but it’s now clear that the popular franchise will be continuing for at least another film.

The animated family movies about toys that come to life when their human owners aren’t around, is by far Pixar’s most successful franchise. The next film is expected to see the return of the main cast, but there could be a long wait until it hits cinemas.

Is Toy Story 5 happening?

Yes, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, who briefly retired in 2020 before being brought back last year, announced that a fifth instalment in the Pixar franchise is going ahead. He confirmed that Toy Story, and other popular franchises would be getting sequels.

Toy Story 5 has been confirmed by Disney

The announcement was made during Disney’s financial results conference call for the first quarter of 2023 - it was also revealed that revenue had risen 8% to $23.5 billion, and the total number of Disney+ subscribers sat around 161.8 million.

Collectively, the Toy Story films took in more than $3 billion at the box office, and the fifth film is likely to add another billion to that total. Additionally, last year’s Lightyear spin-off made $226 million.

Who will be in the Toy Story 5 cast?

The cast of the next instalment has not been confirmed - however you can expect the main stars to return. It is likely that Tom Hanks will return as Woody and Tim Allen will be back as Buzz Lightyear.

Tim Allen seemingly confirmed that both he and Hanks will return in a tweet posted on 9 February - he wrote: “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

Other likely returning cast include Joan Cusack as Jessie, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie Anderson, and (possibly) Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

Toy Story spin-off Lightyear was released last year

What films has Disney confirmed?

During the announcement, Iger said: “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia.

"We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises.”

The first two Frozen films, released in 2013 and 2019, made more than $2.5 billion at the box office collectively. 2016 film Zootopia (also known as Zootropolis) was another box office success, making more than $1 billion.

What is the Toy Story 5 release date?

The film has only just been announced and is believed to be in pre-production, so it is not yet known when the release date will be. There have typically been long waits between instalments in the franchise with more than a decade between 2 and 3, and a further nine years until 4 was released in 2019.

