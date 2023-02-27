Yellowstone prequel 1923 is getting a second series, Paramount+ has confirmed - Harrison For and Helen Mirren will return for season 2

The western series follows another generation of Duttons as they face new challenges in the early 20th century. The family deal with the continuance of western expansion, Prohibition, and the encroaching Great Depression.

Western shows are having a resurgence, with recent popular releases including The English, Frontier, and the soon to be released Sky Atlantic series Django.

The first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, starring western movie legend Sam Elliott and country singer Tim McGraw was a limited series and will not be returning for a second season. However, 1923 was confirmed to be getting a second season this month.

Specific plot details for the second series are being kept under wraps right now, but we can expect the series to cover the further problems plaguing the Dutton family as they fight to keep control of their beloved ranch.

The series has proved incredibly popular - the season premiere was streamed around 7.4 million times, making it Paramount+’s most watched series debut to date. After a dramatic season finale, this is everything you need to know about 1923 season 2:

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923 (Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+)

What happened at the end of 1923 season 1?

The season one finale of 1923 saw the bodies of the three priests who had gone missing discovered towards Comanche territory.

Creighton is released from jail with no bail, and on leaving the courtroom attacks Jack. Zane’s interracial marriage with his asian wife Alice is reported to the authorities - leading to Alice’s arrest and Zane being assaulted.

Whilst on board a ship bound for London, Spencer gets into a confrontation with Alex’s former fiancé, Arthur, which ultimately ends with Arthur being thrown overboard and Spencer arrested, though he is later released. Spencer is taken off the ship at the next port but Alex is unable to leave with him and pledges to find him back in Montana.

At the Dutton ranch, Elizabeth miscarries her child, and later Whitfield announces that he has made the first payment on the ranch’s property tax for them, but if they are unable to pay him back in under two months, he will take control of the property.

When is the release date of 1923 season 2?

The release date of 1923 season 2 has not yet been confirmed - the first season was released between December 2022 and February 2023. It is likely that the next season will land in early 2024.

1923 season 2 was confirmed this month

Who is in the cast of 1923 season 2?

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Cast members who won’t return in season two include James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, and Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary.

How many episodes are in 1923 season 2?