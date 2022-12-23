The Traitors came to a dramatic conclusion in the season finale. The faithful Hannah, Meryl and Aaron needed to banish traitors Kieran and Wilf to win.

The first season of The Traitors, a new BBC game show filmed at Andross castle in Scotland, and hosted by Claudia Winkleman came to an end on Thursday. After working together to build up a prize pot over 12 episodes and taking on an array of different challenges, the contestants also had to root out the traitors in their midst.

22 contestants started the show and three of them had been selected as traitors in the first episode - their task was to sabotage challenges and remain undetected but the other players, the faithful throughout the show. In each episode, the traitors would eliminate one of the faithful, and the faithful would have the opportunity to eliminate a traitor, if they identify them correctly.

Smash hit television series The Traitors will come to a conclusion this evening.

In the final episode, the remaining contestants would split the prize money that they had amassed over the four weeks of challenges. If there were no traitors left in the group then the faithful would split the winnings between them. However, if just one or more traitors managed to remain undetected, then they would take the prize money instead.

Who won The Traitors?

The dramatic season finale began with five contestants left - two traitors Wilf and Kieran, and three faithfuls Hannah, Meryl and Aaron. The last challenge involved jumping out of a helicopter and searching for cash in a Scottish loch.

By the time it came for the last round table of the series, the contestants had built up a prize pot of just over £100,000. At the roundtable, Kieran was banished and unmasked as a traitor - but he voted to banish Wilf, leaving the faithful with an important clue. Despite Wilf’s best efforts to convince the faithful that he was one of them, they voted to banish him too.

This meant that the three faithful contestants Hannah, Meryl and Aaron won the series, taking home one third of the £101,050 prize pot each (£33,683). The traitors, and the faithful who were banished throughout the series will leave the castle with nothing.

Will there be another series of The Traitors?

The BBC has not yet confirmed whether there will be a second season of the show, but based on the success of the first season, it’s likely that it will get the green light. An insider told The Daily Star “It was a no-brainer to commission another series. Everyone is hoping it will be even more popular by next year and become one of the biggest shows on TV.”

The first episode has been watched more than 5 million times and the series has so far topped 15 million views on BBC iPlayer. The series has reportedly been watched by more UK viewers than the £100 million Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary.

If a second season does get the go-ahead it is likely that it will air in the second half of 2023. Watch this space for updates on the fate of The Faithful season two.

How can you watch The Faithful?