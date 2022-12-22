Alice in Borderland, based on the manga series by Haro Aso, returns to Netflix for a second season starring Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, and Riisa Naka

Drama series Alice in Borderland, based on Haro Aso’s manga series of the same name, follows two friends, Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi , who are trapped in an abandoned Tokyo and forced to take part in dangerous and deadly games.

Players pick playing cards which determine how difficult each game they play will be. Each player is given a visa which is extended when they complete a game - if their visas expire they are executed by laser shot from the sky.

The series is thematically very similar to smash-hit Korean Netflix series Squid Game - more than 1.6 billion hours of Squid Game was streamed in the first month of its release on the platform, and a sequel series has been confirmed. Alice in Borderland was watched by an estimated 18 million households in the first 28 days of its release in 2020 - and was renewed for a second season two weeks after it premiered.

Cast of Alice in Borderland season 2

What is Alice in Borderland season 2 about?

Season one survivors Usagi and Arisu get closer to discovering who the puppet master behind their living nightmare is. dangerous nature of this world and why they have been sent here. It is revealed that the only playing cards left in the deck are face cards - but they don’t relate to a new challenge.

Rather, each card corresponds with a fellow player that will have to be defeated in order for another survivor to progress. But it Usagi and Arisu do get through the final tests, it’s still not clear whether they will be allowed to leave the Borderland alive.

Who is in the cast of Alice in Borderland season 2?

Returning cast members:

Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu

Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi

Nijirô Murakami as Shuntaro Chishiya

Yûtarô Watanabe as Kodai Tatta

Shô Aoyagi as Aguni Morizono

Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna

Dôri Sakurada as Suguru Niragi

Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina

Tsuyoshi Abe as Keiichi Kuzuryu

Riisa Naka as Mira Kano

Alice in Borderland season 2

New cast members:

Tomohisa Yamashita as Ginji Kyuma

Yuri Tsunematsu as Akane Heiya

Hayato Isomura as Sunato Banda

Honami Satô as Kotoko Shiga

Kai Inowaki as Enji Matsushita

Chihiro Yamamoto as Risa

Aina Yamada as Urumi Aramaki

Katsuya Maiguma as Oki Yaba

When is the release date of Alice in Borderland season 2?

All eight episodes of Alice in Borderland season two landed on Netflix on Thursday 22 December - episodes range from 48 to 80 minutes long. All of season one is also available on Netflix now.

Is there a trailer for Alice in Borderland season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season 3?