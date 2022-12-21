Season 3 of Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski and based on Tom Clancy’s novels was filmed in Jack Ryan season 3 was filmed in Austria, Hungary, and Greece

John Krasinski returns in Jack Ryan, the long-awaited a new season which is now on Amazon Prime. The third series sees Jack Ryan, a former US Marine and CIA analyst, betrayed and on the run from his own employers. Ryan has stumbled across a sinister Russian plot to rebuild the Soviet Empire, and it could spell disaster for the rest of the world.

With only his boss James Greer and colleague and close friend Mike November willing to offer support, Ryan is hunted across Europe as he attempts to foil the Russian scheme and avert a potential nuclear armageddon. This is where Jack Ryan season 3 was filmed:

Advertisement

Jack Ryan season 3 was filmed across Europe

Where was Jack Ryan season 3 filmed?

Advertisement

The series is set across several European locations, as Jack Ryan sets out on a mission to prevent a devastating nuclear conflict. Filming began in May 2021 following delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of the series is shot in three eastern European capital cities.

Much of the filming took place on location in the centre of Prague, Czech Republic, as well as in Budapest Hungary, with some scenes filmed on Margaret Island, a small island in the Danube river in the centre of the city. Stephansplatz square in Vienna, Austria, was also a main filming location.

Advertisement

Other recent shows shot in Vienna include The Recruit, The Gray Man, and Vienna Blood. The Czech Republic recently stood in for France in German Netflix war film All Quiet on the Western Front - The Wheel of Time, and Carnival Row were also filmed there. Budapest has been used for shoots on sci-fi films Dune and Blade Runner 2047, as well as fantasy series Shadow and Bone, and historical drama Hunters.

As the series sees Ryan travel the globe, the action also takes him to several other countries. The series begins in Rome, where Ryan discovers the Russian plot and is betrayed. Later scenes were set and shot in in the Greek capital, Athens. Other scenes were also filmed in New York, where Ryan’s superiors work. Crimes of the Future, Maestro, and Tehran are other projects that have been filmed in Athens in recent years.

Jack Ryan season 3 was filmed in Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, and the US

Where will Jack Ryan season 4 be filmed?

Advertisement

Season four of Jack Ryan has long been confirmed - and filming on the series began in February 2022, nearly a year before the latest season was released. Production for season four took place in Dubrovnik, Croatia - it is a popular location for film projects, with shows including Game of Thrones and Succession being shot there. Filming locations for previous seasons of the show have included Morocco, Canada, Canary Islands, Los Angeles, and Paris.

Advertisement

When is the release date of Jack Ryan season 3?

Season three of Jack Ryan was released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday 21 December. There are eight episodes in season three and they were all released at the same time.

Is there a trailer for Jack Ryan season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: