The Traitors star Paul Gorton’s one-month-old son Cooper has been rushed to hospital after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

The star, who came to public attention earlier this year when he appeared as one of the Traitors in the BBC series of the same name, told his 45,000 Instagram followers that his son has been given an IV drip and put on oxygen.

On his Instagram story, he explained the situation and thanked his fans for their support. “Thanks for the messages everyone, really means a lot. Cooper has bronchitis and is currently on an IV and oxygen getting the best care. Hoping he turns a corner and improves as soon as possible,” he said.

Gorton shares his one-month-old son with his partner Kate Waldron. The couple are also parents to a toddler named Charlie.

The TV star also shared a post from his partner to his Stories which showed the little baby hooked up to an oxygen line. Waldron’s caption read: “‘Thank you all so much for all your kind messages about Cooper. Unfortunately yesterday he got worse and needed to be put on oxygen and an IV drip for fluids.’

She added that he son wasn’t allowed to eat during this time. “I had to stop breastfeeding because having milk in his stomach was making breathing harder for him so he’s been nil by mouth for over 12 hours now and they are going to tube feed him small amounts soon from what I have pumped. As you can imagine for a newborn not to have milk he was very very unsettled so we gave him a dummy to finally get him to sleep and since then he has been flat out!”

The Traitors star Paul Gorton’s one-month-old son Cooper (pictured) has been rushed to hospital after being diagnosed with bronchitis. Photo by Instagram/PaulGorton. | Instagram/PaulGorton

She went on to say that the experience had been “heartbreaking”: “Just not how you expect to see a baby so young, it’s so heartbreaking to see and to not even be able to feed and comfort my own baby is just horrible,” she said.

The couple announced their son’s birth back in November. Sharing a photo of him on Instagram, Waldron wrote: “Welcome to the world Cooper. What a crazy last couple of days! My waters broke and he was here later that day weighing a chunky 8.7lbs, the exact same weight Charlie was! Enjoying every second of newborn bliss as a family of 5 as we know how fast it goes this time around!!”

A week after Cooper was born, Gorton shared a series of images to his Instagram and said that the first week of his youngest son’s life had been a “whirlwind”. He wrote: “Whirlwind of a week, everything is going well so far. I’d describe it as the beginnings of bucking bronco when the fella lures you into a false sense of security before you get launched off and you question why did you go on in the first place. Perfect.”

At the time, he said that his son was healthy. He said: “Cooper is doing so well, feels like he’s always been here.” He also added that Charlie had taken to his role as a big brother well. “Shout out Charlie. The lad has grown up so much in the last week and I’ve never been more proud of him, absolute legend and is allowed all the chocolate and toys he wants,” he said.