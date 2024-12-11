Veteran BBC broadcaster John Spencer-Barnes is back in the hospital for another operation, just months after undergoing what he described as a "terrifying" surgery.

The 63-year-old radio newsreader shared the update on social media, sparking an outpouring of support from fans. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), John shared a selfie of him in a hospital gown, with a caption: "I had nothing better to do today so I decided to check into Burnley General Hospital for an operation. I’ll see you on the other side."

The post quickly garnered replies from fans offering their well-wishes. One person wrote: "Hope all goes well," while another added, "Speedy recovery John!" One commented: “Wishing you a speedy recovery x.”

This latest hospital visit comes after a difficult period earlier this year when John underwent major surgery while also processing devastating personal news, which he has kept private. Reflecting on that time, he told fans: "I’ve had some news which has devastated me and has been very hard to process... To make matters worse, I’m going into hospital tomorrow for an operation which is terrifying me."

Despite the health scare, John made a swift return to BBC Radio 5 Live.

Born in Dudley, John began as a freelance broadcaster at BRMB in Birmingham before moving to the experimental BBC WM Heartlands in East Birmingham from 1989 to 1991. He also served as News Editor for the UK’s first community radio station, Wear FM in Sunderland, as well as assuming leadership roles at Radio Maldwyn in Wales and 107.9 Huddersfield FM in West Yorkshire.

In 1994, John became News Editor of 97.4 Rock FM and Red Rose 999 in Preston, where he coordinated EMAP Radio’s response to the IRA bombing in Manchester, ensuring emergency news coverage and a replacement radio service.

More recently, John has been a familiar voice at the BBC, broadcasting on BBC Hereford and Worcester, BBC Radio Berkshire, and the Late Show on BBC Radio Lancashire, which also aired on BBC Radio Manchester for over a decade. Currently, he serves as a reporter for Lancaster, Lancashire, and Morecambe Bay.