Christopher Thomas Young, a former radio star and journalist, has died after a short illness at the age of 77.

Born in Plymouth in 1947 to Peter and Marjorie Young, the BBC Radio Cornwall presenter was the son of Peter, a local vicar who later became Archdeacon of Cornwall, while his mother, Marjorie, was a teacher. Tragically, Young's younger brother, Tim, passed away from Cystic Fibrosis when Young was a teenager, resulting in his long-time advocate for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

According to Henwood Funerals’ death announcement, Young's career in journalism began with the Daily Mirror training scheme, before moving to various regional papers in South Devon and Torbay. He later became a well-known figure in the media world as a reporter for Anglia TV and a familiar face on regional news bulletins. In 1987, Young moved to Cornwall, where he worked for the West Briton newspaper before joining BBC Radio Cornwall, where he became a beloved voice for many years. Throughout his career, Young also mentored and inspired countless young journalists.

Outside of work, Young was an avid Norwich City Football Club fan, a commitment that saw him travel from Cornwall to Norfolk to support his team, the Canaries. He also completed numerous marathons in his lifetime, with his most recent achievement being a half-marathon on his 75th birthday in his hometown.

The statement continues: “In retirement Young was a volunteer for the Samaritans and Truro Food Bank and dedicated much of his time working shifts for both organisations. His dedication to these important charities was a source of great pride to his family and a testament to his character.

“His integrity, wisdom and compassion were an inspiration to his friends, family and colleagues. His passing has left a gap in so many people’s lives. His family miss him so much but take comfort from the many people whose lives he touched.”

A celebration of Young's life will be held at Truro Cathedral on Monday, 16 December, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Samaritans and Truro Food Bank. Donations can be made via a retiring collection at the service or online.