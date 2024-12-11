An actor who was the last surviving member of 1960s and 1970s crime drama The Mod Squad has died aged 84.

Michael Cole was a mainstay of US TV for several years, appearing not just in The Mod Squad but in General Hospital, Gunsmoke, Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, ChiPs, Murder, She Wrote and the 1990 adaptation of Steven King’s horror novel IT, as we as The Bubble and Chuka.

His role as Pete Cochran, an undercover officer on The Mod Squad was his breakthrough, starring alongside Peggy Lipton and Clarence Williams III from 1968 to 1973.

Promotional studio portrait of actors, from left, Michael Cole, Clarence Williams III and Peggy Lipton for television series The Mod Squad in about 1968 | ABC/Hulton Archive/Courtesy of Getty Images

Michael is survived by his third wife, Shelley Funes, who he married in 1996 and his children from his first 2 marriages.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1940, Cole was married three times and divorced twice. He had two children from his first marriage, and a daughter from the second marriage.

He died at the Providence Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California.