Larysa Jaye’s publicist and friend David Hawkins has set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for her memorial.

The National Museum of African American Music paid tribute to Larysa Jaye on Instagram and wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Country and Americana Artist Larysa Jaye.

“Larysa was a friend of NMAAM and graced our space with her beautiful sound, spirit, and support on numerous occasions.

“We are sending prayers and support to her family and her four children.”

Larysa Jaye’s agent David Hawkins also paid tribute to his client on Instagram and shared a photograph of the pair of them together, with the caption: “Our last photo together, Larysa Jaye was vivacious, filled with promise, love and most of all, a lot more music. She started as a client and turned into a best friend. I am gutted by this loss and I can’t imagine the grief her family must be feeling. This city will never be the same. Rest in Power Larysa, “followed by a red broken heart emoji.

Imani Scroggins also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Larysa Jaye and wrote: “This news breaks my entire heart💔

“I love you so much! Thanks for bringing your talent to our show. Thanks for inviting me to perform at yours. But even more than that - your sweet soul, your angelic spirit, your loving heart will be missed. Rest in Peace sis Larysa Jaye ❤️ 😢 🕊️”

Larysa Jaye died in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, and The Tennessean reported that “The Kansas City native and acoustic soul musician influenced younger Nashville performers and left her mark on the city's music scene. She wrote powerful songs of motherhood and broke down walls for Black women in country music spaces.”

Larysa Jaye had recently celebrated her 40th birthday and on November 14 shared about her celebration on Instagram. At the end of her message, she wrote: “To my family and closest friends, thanks for believing in me. I couldn’t do what I do without my community. I will continue to lean on and accept love for me and my babies unapologetically. Whats understood doesn’t even have to be said. God always provides.

“I’m excited about life. Excited for where I’m going and ready to see how this world continues to open to me. Definitely here for the journey. ✨✨✨”