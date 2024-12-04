BBC legend Craig Rich will also be remembered for solving the mystery of yachtsman Donald Crowhurst who mysteriously disappeared from his boat in the Atlantic Ocean.

Craig Rich, who became the BBC’s first regional weather forecaster was born in Plymouth on February 3, 1938. He was evacuated during the war and at the age of 16, Craig Rich went on to become a sea cadet and stayed in the Merchant Navy for twelve years.

In 1971, Craig Rich became a lecturer in the School of Maritime Studies in Plymouth’s new Polytechnic and remained there for 10 years as the head of the department of shipping and transport. Craig Rich managed to make the switch into television when he was interviewed by Hugh Scully, presenter of Spotlight in Brussels. The year was 1978 and Craig Rich had gone there to present a paper at a conference.

Craig Rich explained how he became the first regional weatherman at the BBC and said: “Because of my background in navigation and meteorology I was asked if I would like to present the weather in the programme, as at that time no BBC region had weather presenters. The news editor felt that the time spent on the weather was insufficient and not detailed enough.”

At first Craig Rich continued with his teaching whilst presenting, but in 1988, he decided to focus solely on his TV and radio work. During his lifetime, Craig Rich also solved a mystery involving yachtsman Donald Crowhurst.

The Express reported that “In 1968, he became the Navigation Advisor to The Sunday Times, which sponsored the Round the World Yacht Race – the first non-stop global yacht race without a supporting crew.”

When the boat was found floating adrift in the South Atlantic with nobody aboard in 1969, Craig Rich was asked to examine the logbooks that had been found onboard. After he went through the log books, Craig Rich discovered that Donald Crowhurst had been lying about both his position in the race and the speeds he was travelling at.

Although Donald Crowhurst’s body was never found, it was assumed that he had taken his own life. Criag Rich was interviewed in documentaries about it and also wrote a book about the incident.

BBC Devon paid tribute to Craig Rich and said: “Some sad news to share - former BBC Spotlight weather presenter Craig Rich has died at the age of 86.He was the BBC's first regional weather forecaster after joining the team in 1978 and stayed in that role for 25 years, much loved by the audience.He was also proud of being in the merchant navy and captained merchant ships around the world, as part of what his family have described as “an amazing life”.

Justin Long, former BBC Spotlight presenter, paid tribute to Craig Rich and said: “Whenever I think of Craig, I think of laughter. Smiling and laughter.

“He had a twinkle in his eye and an almost boy-ish love of telling jokes.

“So, no matter how stressful and panic-stricken the newsroom could be sometimes, the moment Criag arrived was a moment of joy every day.

“He brightened the day no end.”

Craig Rich was married to his wife Pat for 62 years, and had three children Jo, Sarah and Thomas.