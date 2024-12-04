Scott L. Schwartz played the character of Bruiser in the Ocean’s Eleven film franchise.

Scott L.Schwartz played Bruiser in the first Ocean’s Eleven movie that came out in 2001, he acted opposite Hollywood star George Clooney. In the film, his character Bruiser pretended to beat up Dany Ocean (George Clooney) behind closed doors. He also played Bruiser in the follow- up to Ocean’s Eleven in 2004 which was called Ocean’s 12 and then Ocean’s 13, which came out in 2007.

Scott L. Schwartz was born in Philadelphia on March 16, 1959, and started his career as a pro wrestler, he was known as The Israeli Commando and Giant David. After switching from pro wrestling to acting, Scott L.Shwartz appeared in TV shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and had movie credits in films such as Starsky & Hutch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “His wife (Misty) noted that he loved his time on screen and in the ring, but was “most proud of his charity work,” including being awarded the Glass Slipper Award from the children’s healthcare foundation CHOC. David Beckham and Gwen Stefani are also fellow recipients.”

George Clooney paid tribute to Scott L.Schwartz and said: “I’m sorry to hear that Scott is gone. We did three films together and I ‘ve never been so gently punched. He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed.”

What was Scott L. Schwartz’s cause of death?

Scott L.Schwartz reportedly died of congestive heart failure at his home. He is survived by wife Misty and had two children, Angela and Adam. Tributes have been flooding in for the star on social media. Kyle Hannah wrote: “Saddened to hear that my friend, Scott Schwartz/Scott L. Schwartz passed away. He was a big guy, wtih a bigger heart. Rest easy my friend, you will be missed.”