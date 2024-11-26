Paramedics were called to the theatre after actor Julien Arnold collapsed on stage

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Julien Arnold died on stage at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada. Citadel Theatre released a statement which read: “We are heartbroken to share that during the November 24th performance of A Christmas Carol, a beloved cast member Julien Arnold, tragically passed away.”

According to the Canadian Theatre Encloypedia, Julien Arnold “grew up in Edmonton, and studied at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School and the University of Alberta, graduating with a BFA in 1989. In 2006, he completed an MFA in directing from the University of Alberta.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, he had played many roles at the The Citadel Theatre, including Feste in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, Scrooge in A Christmas Carol in 2017 and Feeziwig and Marley in his last performance of A Christmas Carol in November 2024.

In a post on Instagram, the Citadel Theatre paid tribute to Julien Arnold and wrote: “It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the sudden passing of Julien Arnold, a beloved actor and dear friend of the Citadel Theatre. A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, Julien was a gifted performer whose charisma and talent graced our stage in countless productions, including A Christmas Carol.

“Julien’s passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, fellow Carol company members, Citadel staff, and the Edmonton community he loved so dearly. His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions-and big hugs- will be deeply missed.

“In his honour, this season’s run of A Christmas Carol is dedicated to his memory. We kindly ask for respect for his family’s privacy during this difficult time. Your love, support, and well wishes are deeply appreciated. A GoFundMe has been created to support his family during this time. If you wish to contribute, please visit the link in our bio.”

On the GoFundMe page, it reveals that the fundraiser has been set up to help support Julien’’s wife Sheiny with costs related to his passing, including funeral costs.