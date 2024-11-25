Actress Eillene Otieno has reportedly died due to complications from a leg infection
Sinema Focus shared the news of the passing of actress Eillene Otieno on Instagram and wrote: “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Eillene Otieno who passed away yesterday due to complications from a leg infection .
“Eillene is best known for playing Senje in the Showmax thriller Igiza. She has also appeared in Maisha Magic’s telenovela Shanga and in Shomax’s police mockumentary Black & Blue.”
Many fans have been left feeling shocked at the news of Eillene Otieno’s passing and have taken to social media to pay tribute to her. One wrote: “My heart is heavily broken today… I don’t know how to put it in words, I don’t know how to put it into action, I’ll just leave it to you. RIP my dear, you were a burst of energy and joy, and you will be missed totally. When this music fades, many other songs make you happy and glad in heaven. You have left a mark, you are loved, you are treasured and you will be remembered totally,” whilst another fan wrote: “I am completely short of words to express this loss. Eillene Otioeno can’t believe you have left us. This world isn’t our home. RIP sis.”
According to the website Pulse, actress Eillene Otieno In 'Igiza', the actress “played the role of a cruel prison guard. Her character found joy in tormenting the lead actors, while secretly holding significant influence over a revenge plot involving one of the main characters”
