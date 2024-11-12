Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The actor Song Jae-lim was best known for appearing in popular 2012 K-drama ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’.

Hong Kong publication Dim Sum Daily has reported that “According to reports from Soompi, the actor’s body was discovered in the Seongdong District of Seoul, and a police investigation is currently underway. Allegedly, a two-page letter was found at the scene, although details surrounding its contents remain unclear.

“Plans for Song’s funeral are in place, with services scheduled for November 14. A memorial space has been established at Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall, where his family, including his younger sister, will serve as the chief mourner.”

When it came to his acting career, Song Jae-lim appeared as bodyguard Lord Kim Jae-woon, in ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun,’ and made his acting debut back in 2009 in the film ‘Actresses.’

Song Jae-lim also appeared in TV dramas such as Flower Boy Ramen Shop, Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, Goodbye Mr. Black, Bad Girls and Our Gap-soon. According to reports, his last project was in the play The Rose of Versailles, which is believed to have finished only weeks before he died.

Koreaboo has reported that” Although the cause of death has not been confirmed, a two-page will and nicotine concentrate was found at the scene.

“The funeral will be held at a funeral home in Yeouido on November 14 at 12 PM KST, and the burial site will be the Seoul City Crematorium.”

