Film director Guruprasad was best known for movies such as ‘Matha’ and according to reports, police suspect suicide

According to the Hindustan Times, “The 52-year-old director, best known for his films “Mata”, “Eddelu Manjunatha”, and “Director’s Special”, was reportedly struggling with financial issues at the time of his death.”

“Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police (SP) CK Baba said that the director’s body was found inside his residence within the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station.”

According to reports, police were alerted after neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from director Guruprasad’s apartment. The police rushed to his flat and discovered his body hanging in the drawing room in a highly decomposed state.

Guruprasad’s neighbours reportedly last saw the film director and actor enter his flat five to six days before his body was discovered. Following Guruprasad’s death, tributes have been pouring in for him.

Indian politician D.K. Shivakuma, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Kamataka took to X and wrote: ““I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Mr. Guruprasad, a creative director and a native of Kanakpur. I pray that the soul of Guruprasad, who contributed his own style to silver screen and television, may rest in peace. I also share in the pain of the deceased’s family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai wrote: “It is a sad fact that famous film director Guruprasad has passed away. He has given many good films to Karnataka. It is very painful that he committed suicide. May god rest his soul in eternal peace.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.