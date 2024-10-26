Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

João Rebello had appeared in several soap operas as a child and had made his debut as a seven-year-old.

According to police in the northeastern Brazilian resort city of Porto Seguro, João Rebello was found shot dead in his vehicle. The Daily Mail reported that “João Rebello, 45, was sitting in his SUV when two men rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire Thursday evening, witnesses told the police. The gunmen shot Rebello at point-blank range, striking him 12 times and fled from the scene.”

According to João Rebello’s sister Maria, the murder of the former child actor is unknown. João Rebello was only seven-years-old when he appeared in the 1986 soap opera Cambalacho (Scam), João Rebello played the role of Maneco in the soap opera which was directed by his late uncle Jorge Fernando.

João Rebello went on to appear in more soap operas, he played the role of Juninho in Bebê a Bordo (Baby on board) and then appeared as the character Sig in the soap opera Vamp in 1991. João Rebello went on to appear in the soap opera Deus nos Acoda (God gives us strength) and played the role of Nicolau.

After a five-year break, João Rebello starred as a surfer known as ‘Baby’ in the soap opera Zazá. The TV show Novela Vamp has paid tribute to João Rebello on Instagram and said:”SUCH SAD NEWS THIS MORNING.

“Tragedy: Sig of the soap opera 'Vamp', João Rebello is murdered on fire, at the age of 45, in Plaza da Bahia.

“The ex-actor Mirim of TV Globo and the nephew of director Jorge Fernando. João Rebello, 45, was murdered this Thursday night (24) in Trancoso. Ex-actor mirim and currently working as a DJ, he was the Sig of the soap opera 'Vamp'

“According to information from the Porto Seguro Civil Police, the body of João Rebello, who was 45 years old, was found in the Independence Square. He was alone in the vehicle

“The crime is being investigated by the municipality. There is still no information about the author or motive of the murder.

“My condolences to the whole family and also his sister @mariacarol.rebello may God comfort you all. 😢😢😢😢”

Fans have also left tributes following the post from Novela Vamp and one said: “WHAT A SAD EARLY MORNING PEOPLE WHY DID YOU DO THIS TO HIM THIS WORLD IS BECOMING MORE DANGEROUS,” whilst another said: “Rest in peace John Rebello Strength to all the family. Very sad.”