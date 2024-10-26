Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The actor was found unresponsive in bed at a friend’s house in Brooklyn, New York.

Before playing the part of Chi-Chi, a henchman of Al Pacino’s character Tony Montana in the 1983 movie Scarface, Ángel Salazar had parts in Boulevard Nights in 1979 as well as Walk Proud. Scarface was not the only time Ángel Salazar worked with Al Pacino, the pair were in the movie Carlito’s Way back in 1993, Sean Penn and Penelope Ann Miller also had roles in the film.

Ángel Salazar was found dead at his friend’s home in Brooklyn New York over two months ago, and at the time of passing, no cause of death was revealed. It was known that the actor had suffered from heart issues in the past and it seemed that he had passed away in his sleep.

Ángel Salazar’s cause of death has now been revealed. Here he is with Willie DeMeo at Willie DeMeo "Gotti" Release Party at Mount Airy Casino Resort on June 16, 2018 | Getty Images

According to TMZ, it has now been revealed that Ángel Salazar has “died from acute intoxication from drug use. TMZ reported that “A rep for the NY Chief Medical Examiner’s office told them that… Slaazar passed from the combined effects of cocaine, cyclobenzaprine- a muscle relaxant and diphenhydramine, a type of antihistamine. However arteriosclerosis, a type of vascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also listed as contributing factors in the actor’s death.”

As well as working with Al Pacino, Ángel Salazar appeared opposite Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in the 1988 movie Punchline. Although he was best–known for being an actor, Ángel Salazar was also a comedian and had filmed several HBO comedy specials.

Eric Spade Rivas also told TMZ back in August that before his death, Ángel Salazar was filming an indie spin-off of Scarface.