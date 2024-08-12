Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarface actor Ángel Salazar played Al Pacino's sidekick has died aged 68 after being found unresponsive at a friend's house.

Ángel Salazar played Chi Chi alongside Al Pacino as Tony Montana in the iconic 1993 gangster flick. He was also a celebrated comedian who starred in HBO comedy specials.

The actor's close friend Ann Wingsong reportedly told TMZ that the actor died in his sleep while staying at a friend's home, in Brooklyn, New York, US, over the weekend. He was 68-years-old.

He played 'Chi Chi' in the iconic gangster film Scarface. Chi Chi was the sidekick of Al Pacino's lead character, Tony Montana. On Sunday (11 August), Ms Wingsong explained that his friend went in to check on him in the morning and discovered his deceased body lying in bed.

Mr Salazar's official cause of death has not been revealed, but Ms Wingsong claimed that he had previously been suffering from ongoing heart issues. Loved ones and long-time fans of the actor took to social media sharing heartwarming tributes to the talented actor.

Sharing a series of silly snaps together, his friend Diana Lynn Band Candy wrote: "Shocked and saddened to hear my friend Angel passed away. You will be missed, thank you for making me laugh every time we see each other. Xoxo."

Another one of his friends named Tito Puente, Jr. shared sweet snaps embracing the actor in a hug as he penned: "Rest in peace Angel Salazar "chichi" you were an amazing actor and good friend hermano. From scarface to carlito's way your characters and comedy will be forever missed.”

Salazar first kicked off his acting career back in 1979 where he landed his first role in the movie Boulevard Nights. Mr Salazar also worked with Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks in the 1998 comedy drama Punchline, and then teamed up with Al Pacino once again for 1993 crime drama, Carlito's Way.

The last film he was shooting was titled The Brooklyn Premiere by director Eric Spade Rivas. In the upcoming flick that is slated to wrap up filming at the end of 2024, Salazar reunited in scenes with beloved actor Steven Bauer, aka Manolo from Scarface.