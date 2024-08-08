Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robert Logan was best known for his roles as a valet parking attendant on the detective show 77 Sunset Strip and the movie The Adventures of the Wilderness Family.

Although actor Robert Logan passed away in May of this year, his death was only revealed by his family recently. He was born on 29 May, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York and his full name was Robert Francis Logan. He and his family, including father Frank, who was a banker, and housewife mother Catherine, moved to Los Angeles. Robert was the oldest of eight siblings and attended Junipero Serra High School.

Robert Logan had a talent for baseball and attended Los Angeles City College after originally accepting a baseball scholarship to the University of Arizona. He went to Los Angeles City College after a coaching change. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “At a restaurant late one night, he caught the eye of a talent scout from Warner Bros. and signed a contract.”

In the 1975 movie The Adventures of the Wilderness Family, Robert Logan starred opposite Susan Damante as a construction worker Skip Robinson who moves with his wife and young kids to the Rocky Mountains to escape city crime life. Due to the success of the movie, there were two sequels entitled The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family in 1978 and then Mountain Family Robinson in 1979.

Other movies that Robert Logan appeared in included Across the Great Divide in 1976 and The Sea Gypsies in 1978. Robert Logan was married to his wife Alina for 39 years and he is survived by her, as well as siblings Logan, Theresa, Janet and Timothy, daughter Courtney; daughter-in-law, Hayley and granddaughters, Elsa, Ingrid and Alma.

Later in his career, he starred as a secret agent in Death Ray, 200 which was a pilot for the NBC series A Man Called Sloane. He also had film credits for the movie Kelly, which he also wrote, A Night in Heaven and episodes of Riptide and 1st & Ten. After retiring, he decided to film documentaries.

Robert Logan’s son Anthony Logan told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on 6 May of natural causes in in Estero, Florida.