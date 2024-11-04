Tabitha Gatwiri is best remembered for her comedy skits on YouTube and her death was announced on October 31.

When Tabitha Gatwiri created a skit about her university boyfriend and his romantic language, it went viral. According to reports, Tabitha Gatwiri had been feeling unwell before her death and her brother was worried about her after she failed to answer his calls and texts.

Tabitha Gatwiri’s death was confirmed by fellow comedian Alex Mathenge on his Instagram page and he wrote: “Dem I don’t even know how to type this🕊️

“One minute your are here with us the next minute you are gone🥺You may be gone now, but we know your soul will always be here. Always live, in my mind.❤️Rest in peace @iam_gatwiri ✨

“Words cannot express the sorrow I feel for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.❤️✨”

One fan wrote: “😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 please Still Crying,” whilst another wrote:” Oh noooo💔😭”

Alex Mathenge also shared another post about Tabitha and wrote: “Go well Gatwiri😔😔 Fly with the angels ‘Celeb.”

The Kenya Curling Federation paid tribute to Tabitha Gatwiri on their Instagram page and wrote: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tabitha Gatwiri, a cherished member of ‘Kenyacurling family. Known for her humility, kindness, and ability to bring laughter to those around her, Tabitha touched the hearts of many. Her spirit will forever remain with us, and she will be dearly missed.”

“Rest in eternal peace and love Gatwiri 🤍 🕊️”

What was Tabitha Gatwiri’s cause of death?

Tabitha Gatwiri’s cause of death has now been revealed. The Star in Kenya reported that “the autopsy on the body which was conducted at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home shows she died from suffocation, a statement issued said.

“The late Gatwiri passed on from positional asphyxia with brain edema,” the statement read.

According to SIA, the Security Industry Authority, “Positional asphyxia refers to a situation in which a person is not able to breathe properly because of the way that they are being physically restrained. This could be because they can’t expand their lungs to breathe due to pressure on their chest, diaphragm, or back. It could also be because their airway is blocked or impeded, perhaps due to vomiting or pressure on their neck.”