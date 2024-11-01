According to reports, comedian Tabitha Gatwiri died suddently after suffering from a short illness.

Tabitha Gatwiri was best known for her comedy skits on YouTube and when she spoke about her university boyfriend and his romantic lanuguage, it went viral. Fellow comedian Alex Mathenge confirmed the death of Tabitha on his Instagram page and wrote: “Dem I don’t even know how to type this🕊️

“One minute your are here with us the next minute you are gone🥺You may be gone now, but we know your soul will always be here. Always live, in my mind.❤️Rest in peace @iam_gatwiri ✨

“Words cannot express the sorrow I feel for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.❤️✨”

Many fans took to Alex Mathenge’s Instagram to pay tribute to Tabitha Gatwiri. One fan wrote: “😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 please Still Crying,” whilst another wrote:” Oh noooo💔😭”

Alex Mathenge also shared another post about Tabitha and wrote: “Go well Gatwiri😔😔 Fly with the angels ‘Celeb.”

According to the Pulse in Kenya, Kenyan content creator and comedian Tabitha Gatwiri “was born and raised in Isiolo County. She was the firstborn in a family of five siblings, which included three girls and two boys.

“She began her education at Kithoka Primary School in Meru County. After completing her KCPE exams, she joined Bishop Lawi Imathiu Secondary School.”

The Kenya Curling Federation paid tribute to Tabitha Gatwiri on their Instagram page and wrote: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tabitha Gatwiri, a cherished member of #Kenyacurling family. Known for her humility, kindness, and ability to bring laughter to those around her, Tabitha touched the hearts of many. Her spirit will forever remain with us, and she will be dearly missed.”

“Rest in eternal peace and love Gatwiri 🤍 🕊️”