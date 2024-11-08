Friends star Matthew Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a backyard hot tub at his Los Angeles home last October and the property has now sold for $8.5 million.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post-mortem examination concluded Perry died from the “acute effects of ketamine” while contributing factors included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” – which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

After his death, his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston wrote: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also wrote: “We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh,’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it.

"And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all (See the second slide….).”

Her post ended with these words: “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Who bought Matthew Perry’s four-bedroom house in Pacific Palisades, a neighbourhood of Los Angeles?

Matthew Perry’s house was bought by Anita Verma-Lallian, a real estate developer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Anita Verma-Lallian keeping the Batman logo in the pool?

Anita Verma-Lallian recently took to her Instagram and wrote: “We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing “off-market” property that she really wanted us to see. The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was “the one” and decided to write an offer on it immediately.

“As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing.

“We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The batman logo in the pool is definitely staying 🤣🙏.

“It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us. Can’t wait to make new memories in it 🙏🙏🧿.

“Wish you all a very Happy Diwali!! May the new year be flowing with peace, joy, and prosperity 🪔🪔.”

In response to her post, one fan wrote: “Congratulations! I think Mathew would be very happy to know his Batman logo will be staying..lol! I'm sure he's smiling down on you…,” whilst another wrote: “Congratulations! It's so cool to hear that you are keeping the Batman sign in the pool. It is a great tribute to Matt. Enjoy the new home.”