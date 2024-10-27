Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends star Matthew Perry’s four-bedroom house in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles has sold for $8.5 million. The 54-year old was found unresponsive in a backyard hot tub at the property in October last year.

Although Matthew Perry’s death was initially classified as drowning, medical officers in Los Angeles confirmed that his death was an accident caused by the ‘acute effects of ketamine.’ A post-mortem examination concluded Perry died from the “acute effects of ketamine” while contributing factors included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” – which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

Matthew Perry had been open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and had set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues. Following his death, his Friends co-stars paid tribute to him. Jennifer Aniston wrote: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

Jennifer Aniston also said: “We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh,’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it.

"And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all (See the second slide….).”

She ended her post with these words: “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day…

Courteney Cox wrote these words alongside a clip from the show, she said: “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here's one of my favourites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Who bought Matthew Perry’s house?

According to The New York Times, The new owner of the low-slung, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house is Anita Verma-Lallian, a real estate developer.

“The sale was handled off market. Ms. Verma-Lallian, who purchased it as an investment property, paid $8.55 million through a trust. She was represented by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.”