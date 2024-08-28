It is hard to believe that the TV show Friends made its debut back in 1994, without question, it has become one of the most popular TV shows of all time, and the finale in 2004 was watched by 52.5 million viewers which made it the fifth most watched series finale in television history and the most watched television episode of the 2000s.

David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Every day, somewhere around the world, Friends is playing on screen, which speaks to its enormous popularity and its attraction of new fans even decades after its finale.”

Highlights of the auction (and there are many!) include a studio reproduction of the orange Central Perk couch, a cashmere sweater worn by the character of Chandler Bing, who was played by the late Mattehw Perry and a grey sweater worn by Rachel Green (played by Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston),

Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at Julien’s Auctions. The auction begins on Monday 23 September at 10am (Pacific Time).

The late Matthew Perry passed away in October last year at the age of 54, he was found drowned in the heated end of a pool at his Southern California home. A prosecutor confirmed this month that five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death from a ketamine overdose last year, including the actor's assistant and two doctors

1 . David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, the late Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc were in the hit show Friends In order to bid in the Friends auction, registration is required and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale | Julien's Auctions/Warner Bros Photo: Julien's Auctions/Warner Bros Share

2 . The infamous orange sofa in Central Perk A reproduction of the orange sofa used in the cafe in Central Perk is bound to be a popular item at the Friends auction | Julien's Auctions/Warner Bross Share

3 . This sweater was worn by Matthew Perry who was Chandler Bing This cashmere polo style sweater was worn by Chandler Bing (the late Matthew Perry) in season 7, episode 10. titled, 'The One With The Holiday Armadillo' | Julien's Auctions/Warner Bros Share