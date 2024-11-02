River Phoenix’s mum Arlyn who is known as ‘Heart Phoenix’ on Instagram shared a photograph of a deer along with her tribute to her late son.

River Phoenix’s mum Arlyn wrote: “My son River passed over on this day, October 31, 1993. He was 23 years old and that was 31 years ago. I will never not miss him, and at the same time, I have never stopped feeling him inside and out in the most wonderful ways. The warm tears flow and I love and cherish them. I sit by my altar in prayer some days and bask in the glory that he left burning inside of me. Everything that reminds me of him and his life, the life that I brought to Earth, helps me continue to celebrate him and all that we learned together. He was not taken away, he left for a better day. I hope that you know that Love never dies nor does the Soul. 💖

As River Phoenix’s mum pays tribute to him 31 years after his death, how did the actor die? | Getty Images

“In 1990, the amazing Brazilian Singer, Milton “Bituca” Nascimento asked River to write lyrics for a song for his album, Txai! He was concerned about the devastation of the Amazon Rainforest and indigenous people the world over. Here are the lyrics and a taste of the genius of this young man as he navigated through the destruction that we humans have caused on the planet...all those years ago. We have a lot of cleaning up to do...that’s for sure.

“Curi Curi (written by River Phoenix for Milton Nascimento, ‘TXAI,’ ‘90)

When all our jungle friends sleep,

We work against stream, against them

So when they wake, they are damned

Like the river - Mother’s bloodline

Until we have completely stripped them

Of their song, dance, prayer and language

And replaced it with ours.

How do we say , Oh So sorry, let us explain. You listen.

No, this is the real world! It’s good business!

Demolition! My pocketbook! It is progress!

Development.

You see they don’t need our language to know,

We have sold them down the river

And franchised our own souls.

Listen!!!”

River Phoenix’s sister Rain also paid tribute to her late brother and wrote: “31 years… honoring River’s message of harmlessness today

“Although I can’t stop all cruelty to living creatures on the planet, I can be kinder to every living creature in my life.”- River Phoenix

“I’ve learned that if you can’t get it all together to accomplish this thing called peace, you do at least your part in your life, because that’s where you can truly make an immediate difference.”- River Phoenix.”

When and where did River Phoenix die?

River Phoenix died from a drug overdose on Halloween 1993. He was at The Viper Room, a Los Angeles night club with his siblings Joaquin and Rain Phoenix, as well as his then girlfriend Samantha Mathis.

How many children does Arlyn Phoenix have?

Arlyn and John Lee Phoenix had five children, their late son River was their eldest son, she then had daughter Rain, followed by Joaquin, Liberty and Summer. Arlyn and John met one another while she was hitchhiking in 1968. The couple divorced in the early 1990s.

After River Phoenix’s death, his father John said: “I could see Hollywood was eating him up, bleeding him dry. He also said: “I told him I wanted him out of movies. I had been urging him to quit for some time. I had seen too many brilliant kids go down and I realized he couldn't buck the system. I thought it was time for him to stop.”