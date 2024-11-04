The news of Antonio Miguel’s passing was announced on social media by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI).

The National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) took to Instgream to reveal Antonio Miguel’s death and wrote: “The National Association of Actors and Actresses regrets the death of our colleague Miguel Antonio González Sanchez "Antonio Miguel", member of our union. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace.”

Following the tribute, many fans shared their own memories of the actor and one fan wrote: “Great actor!!! Character Creator,” whilst another wrote:” Rest in peace Antonio Miguel.” According to The Latin Times, Antonio Miguel was “known for his work in various Televisa telenovelas (soap operas), Antonio Miguel appeared in productions like 'Soñadoras,' where he played the director of a school, alongside other famous actors such as Angélica Vale, Aracely Arámbula, Kuno Becker, and Arath de la Torre.

“This 90s soap opera remains a fan favorite, cherished by genre enthusiasts and casual fans alike. Another one of his memorable roles was in 'Mágica Juventud,' where he played a grumpy landlord alongside Kate del Castillo.”

Antonio Miguel was not only known for his work in soap operas, he was also a voice actor and lent his voice to the Spanish dub of Disney productions such as ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘Return to Neverland, which extended his appeal to younger audiences.

Antonio Miguel started his career in theatre and made his debut on television in 1978. When it comes to movies, he appeared in the 1983 film God's Crooked Lines.’ In recent years, he had stepped back from the spotlight.