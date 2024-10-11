Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cheryl Murray died in September last year with ITV recently confirming the news.

Former Coronation Street actress Cheryl Murray has died at the age of 71. The actress was best known for playing the role of Suzie Birchall and Gail Platt’s best friend from 1977 and 1979 she later returned to role back in 1983. Cheryl, from Liverpool, also starred in TV soaps Brookside and Emmerdale.

Cheryl reportedly died on September 23 last year with ITV confirming the news this week in a statement which pays tribute to the actress.

ITV released a statement that read: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Cheryl Murray, our thoughts are with her family and friends. Her vibrant portrayal of Gail's best friend and Elsie Tanner's lodger Suzie Birchall lived on in the memories of Coronation Street fans long after Suzie left the cobbles for the bright lights of London.”

According to The Mirror Cheryl Murray was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had her first MS attack while working on Coronation Street. Cheryl died on September 23 last year. The actress spoke about her diagnosis and previously said: “MS has never really stopped me doing anything. I get attacks about once a year when I have to go to bed for a few days but I have brilliant doctors who sort me out.

"Between times - apart from being careful with steps because my legs can be a bit wobbly sometimes - I don't think about it very often. Truly, I don't." She believed she had a virus of the spine when she had her first MS attack. She could barely move and had to crawl to the phone to call for help.

