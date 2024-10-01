The rumoured line-up for "I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here" 2024 includes reality stars, TV presenters and actors. Photo by ITV. | ITV

One of the highlights of the reality TV schedule is ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’.

The hugely popular ITV show, which has been running since 2002, doesn’t air until the winter, but rumours are already swirling about which famous faces may be heading in to the Australian jungle this year.

Here’s all 19 celebs who may be swapping their home comforts for rice and beans and bushtucker trials for the upcoming 24th series.

GK Barry

Profile of TikTok star Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry. Photo by Instagram/GK Barry. | Photo by Instagram/GK Barry.

Keeling is a 25-year-old internet personality, social media influencer and presenter. Keeling first came to public attention when she started posting her videos to TikTok in 2020, whilst completing her degree, during the Covid 19 pandemic. She is known as GK Barry on the platform and was known for posting her funny and relatable videos. She then launched her famously unfiltered podcast, called Saving Grace, in April 2022 which became an instant hit with listeners.

Harry Clark

'The Traitors' series two winner Harry Clark. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Warner Bros

Clark, aged 23, triumphed on the second series of BBC’s ‘The Traitors earlier this year. Clark, who was a Traitor, won £95,150 in the thrilling ‘whodonit’ reality show after co-star Mollie Pearce mistakenly thought he was Faithful. He told Lorraine Kelly that he would “love” to go in to the jungle.

Olivia Attwood-Dack

Olivia Attwood Dack had to leave the “I’m a Celeb” camp in 2022. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty

As fans of ‘I’m a Celeb’ will know, 33-year-old reality star Olivia Attwood-Dack was part of the cast in the 2022 series but she was forced to quit due to medical reasons. The former Love Islander later hinted she could return for the 2023 series, revealing she'd had chats with bosses on “Loose Women”. She wasn’t a campmate last year, so it could be that she returns this year.

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall, famous as Tyrone Dobbs in “Coronation Street”. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire

It is thought that ‘Coronation Street’ actor Halsall, aged 41, who has played Tyrone Dobbs since 1998, he was due to appear in 2023, before he suffered an injury which resulted in him needing major surgery. It's now being reported that bosses are hopinh to sign him up for this year’s show.

Jane Moore

Jane Moore is a Loose Women star and a journalist. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

According to reports, 62-yeat-old journalist and Loose Women star Jane Moore wants to challenge herself following her split from her celebrity agent husband Gary Farrow. Moore announced the pair were splitting live on Loose Women in December 2022. It’s said that she wants to set herself a new goal and is ready to push herself completely out of her comfort zone.

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford is an ITV weather presenter. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images. | Getty Images

“Good Morning Britain” weather presenter Alex Beresford, age 43, has recently told the Mirror that he’d like to have a go on the show. He said: "Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle." He’s recently been on our screens on BBC One's “Celebrity Race Across The World”.

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer may be going from soap star to reality star on “I’m a Celeb”. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Former Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, age 46, has recently addressed the rumours that his character Mick Carter could come back from the dead, but fans have long said that they’d love to see him as an “I’m a Celeb” contestant.

Sam Aston

“Coronation Street” star Sam Aston said he would be open to being on the show. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Aston is another longtime Corrie actor who is a prime candidate for this year’s show. The 31-year-old star, who has planned Chesney Brown since 2003, spoke about it to OK! Magazine in 2021. He said: "I've always said no to all of those shows, but then recently for some reason I've been more open to the idea. Jennie McAlpine and Andy Whyment did the jungle and both of them said it's the experience of a lifetime. If I was offered it I would be open to the idea and open to the extra pennies!"

Aston has been confirmed as a contestant in another ITV reality show, Dancing on Ice (DOI), but as that doesn’t start until January 2015 and I’m a Celeb is filmed in November and December it’s not totally out of the question that the actor could do both . . . but, it is admittedly quite unlikely as training for DOI will be well underway by the time the celebs head to the Aussie jungle.

Will Mellor

Will Mellor was a semi-finalist on “Strictly”. Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros. | Getty Images

Mellor, age 48, finished fifth place in “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2022, and he’s apparently admitted to his friend and former co-star Ralf Little he'd quite like to appear on “I'm A Celeb”.

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen has turned down “I’m a Celeb” in the past, but she may take part this year. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty

Van Outen, who celebrated her milestone 50th birthday earlier this year has taken part in many reality TV shows, including “Googlebox” and “Strictly Come Dancing”, and though she has previously said she turned down the offer to add “I’m a Celeb” to the list in 2021, some people seem to think it’ll only be a matter of time before she does take part.

The Vivienne

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne. Photo by Instagram/thevivienne_. | Instagram/thevivienne_

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, aged 32, has also been speaking to Lorraine recently about her thoughts on the show. While admitting she’d never really considered if she’d like to take part when the TV host asked for her opinion, she did call it an “amazing” opportunity”.

Richard Arnold

“Good Morning Britain” entertainment presenter Richard Arnold. Photo by NationalWorld. | JPIMedia

Good Morning Britain's entertainment presenter Arnold, age 54, is used to travelling to Australia for the show every year as he usually chats to each of the celebs as they are evicted from the jungle and then, of course, the eventual winner. But, this year he could be in the running for the jungle crown himself.

Phil Taylor

Darts player Phil Taylor. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images.

Darts legend Phil Taylor, age 63, spoke out a number of years ago to say he’d “love” to have a chance to be on the show. It hasn’t happened yet, but 2024 could be his year.

Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom Daley. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images.

After winning his fifth Olympic medal during the Paris 2024 Olympics, diver Tom Daley announced his retirement from the sport, and now ITV bosses are reportedly keen to sign him up for I'm A Celeb!

Tulisa

X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos in talks to join new cast of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 | Getty Images

Former X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, aged 36, is reportedly heading for the jungle. The self-proclaimed ‘Female Boss’ is best known for being part of the hip-hop trio N-Dubz but back in 2011-2012 Tulisa took over for Cheryl Tweedy’s role as a judge on the X-Factor. A decade on, she is said to think that now is the right time for her to return to the spotlight.

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty

Following the last ever series of The Grand Tour, rumours are rife that Jeremy Clarkson is tipped to take part in I'm A Celeb.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is a British professional boxer and reality television personality.

Following his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague, whom he had been with for five years since meeting on ITV dating show Love Island, boxer Tommy Fury has reportedly been linked to the TV show I’m A Celebrity as producers of the show believe he could be a big hit with viewers.

Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd, creator of Baby Reindeer. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images | Getty Images

After gaining fame earlier this year following the release of Netflix's Baby Reindeer, Scottish actor and comedian Richard Gadd is now reportedly being lined-up by bosses for the 2024 series of I'm A Celeb.

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice. | Getty Images for Zumba

Following his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, ITV bosses are reportedly keen to sign professional dancer Giovanni Pernice for the 2024 series

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are speculation.”

We don’t know yet exactly when I'm A Celebrity 2024 will be on our screens but in the past it has almost always lunched in the middle of November. In 2023, it began on Sunday 19th November meaning we could see a potential air date of Sunday November 17 this year. We’ll bring you a confirmed launch date as soon as we have one.