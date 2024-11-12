Coleen Rooney has had her say on whether or not she will be exempt from the I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here bushtucker trials as she heads off to Australia ahead of the 2024 series launch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Instagram last night (Monday November 11), Rooney appeared to confirm that she would be taking her four sons to school this morning (Tuesday November 12) before heading off to Australia.

Speaking in an video she recorded in her home, the 38-year-old said she had finally agreed to take part in the reality show this year, after many years of refusing, and also set the record straight about her supposed health troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported last week that the star may be exempt from the show’s famous bushtucker trials - which see celebs face all sorts of critters and creepy crawlies - due to reactive arthritis.

She quietened this report as she said: "I'm looking forward to doing the trials. There's been a lot of news saying that I can't do trials because of certain illnesses and that, but I can confirm I can do every trial. So I am not excluded from any that was just a load of rubbish, and I am, yeah, I'm looking forward to it.”

Elsewhere in the video, Rooney, who has been married to football legend Wayne Rooney since 2008, said she was looking forward to going in to the jungle. She also explained that she had been "putting it off" for several years before she finally acceping the offer this year - and this was mainly down to her children’s ages.

Coleen Rooney confirmed for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024. | ITV

The couple share four sons; Kai Wayne Rooney, 15, Klay Anthony Rooney, 11, Kit Joseph Rooney, 8, and Cass Mac Rooney, 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on: "I've had a lot on and this year, I just thought do you know what, I quite fancy doing it." Don't get me wrong. I am really anxious about leaving the kids. That's my biggest thing, and I it for weeks and months that's been on my mind, but I've come to terms with it.”

She also explained that she has done lots of planning to make her absence for the next few weeks easier for her family. “I've planned, I've prepped. I've got an army of people, family, friends, school friends all helping out with the kids, so they are going to be fine, and they are probably going to have a great time when I'm away,” she said.

Showing four letters and toy kangaroos which were on the table for each of her boys, she said: "And then, these are to open when they come in from school a little teddy so that they know that I am constantly thinking of them."

A source told The Sun that the show's medical team will try to ease Rooney’s arthritis if it does flare up while she’s in the Australian jungle. The insider told the publicaton: "The duty of care on I’m A Celeb is second to none and over the years the cast have been ruled out of challenges for a string of different reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The source added: "The condition is currently under control so at this stage it’s a ‘could be’ ruled out rather than a ‘will be’. But her physical health will be monitored and, if she suffers a flare-up, her ability to perform each trial will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

The new series of I’m a Celeb starts on Sunday (November 17). Also appearing are singer and reality TV judge Tulisa, Sun columnist Jane Moore, podcaster GK Barry, McFly singer Danny Jones, radio DJ Dean McCullough, boxing legend Barry McGuigan, former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins and the Rev Richard Coles.