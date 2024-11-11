Paul Gascoigne keeps on trying to get onto I’m a Celebrity ...

Ever wondered why your favourite celebrities don’t sign up for the big TV shows? Well, it turns out they might try and get turned away.

Paul Gascoigne has been rejected from 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' five times.

The 57-year-old former footballer - who has struggled with addiction - claimed he had been approached by programme bosses multiple times but during the vetting process, psychiatrists have refused to sign him off to appear on the show.

Paul - who took part in the Italian version of the show, L’Isola Dei Famosi', in 2021 but had to withdraw after injuring his shoulder - was asked why he had never gone on the show during his 'An Evening With...' show in Worthing, West Sussex, on Thursday (07.11.24).

According to The Sun Online, he said: “Well unfortunately right, this is truth to God, 'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!', the producers wanted me to go on.

“But you had to see a psychiatrist. If you pass the psychiatrist’s test, you’re in. I failed five f****** times!

“And to be honest, the first time I went to see her I was on cocaine, so she must have f****** knew.

“Second time I told her to f*** off. Third time never wanted to f****** see her again so didn’t really go down too well."

However, the England legend, who is affectionately known as Gazza, admitted he was relieved not to have taken part.

He added: "When I say I’d like to go in there…once it starts…f*** me I'm sh*t scared. I hate f****** snakes cos I met f****** plenty in my career!

“I suffer from claustrophobia badly. So I'm sometimes glad I give it a miss.”

Last year, Gazza won 'Scared Of The Dark', which saw celebrities including Chris Eubank live in complete darkness for eight days, but he wouldn't do it again.

He said: “I did thingy in the dark - never do that again.

“Will I f***! Jesus Christ. F****** Eubank, prick!”