One of this year’s I’m a Celeb contestants could be excused some of the trials in this series - due to a health condition.

Coleen Rooney is set to head to the Australia in a bid to be crowned Queen of the Jungle, but may have to miss some challenges due to reactive arthritis.

The painful condition flares up in some stressful situations and affects the joints. Coleen has previously said that the “Wagatha Christie” legal trial in which Rebekah Vardy sued Rooney for libel - and lost - set off a crippling bout. Reactive arthritis is felt in joints in the body, especially the knees, feet, toes, hips and ankles.

Rooney, 38, may be exempt from some challenges in the upcoming series, a source told the Sun.

“Execs want to keep her happy and healthy,” said the source. “The duty of care on I’m A Celeb is second to none and over the years the cast have been ruled out of challenges for a string of different reasons. Some might have seemed trivial to viewers but the health and happiness of the celebs is of execs’ utmost concern. Coleen’s reactive arthritis being triggered by stress means execs want to wrap her in cotton wool and keep her happy and healthy.

“The condition is currently under control so at this stage it’s a ‘could be’ ruled out rather than a ‘will be’. But her physical health will be monitored and, if she suffers a flare-up, her ability to perform each trial will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

The new series of I’m a Celeb starts on November 17. Also appearing are singer and reality TV judge Tulisa, Sun columnist Jane Moore, podcaster GK Barry, McFly singer Danny Jones, radio DJ Dean McCullough, boxing legend Barry McGuigan, former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins and the Rev Richard Coles.