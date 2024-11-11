Many celebrities have been exempt from taking part in bushtucker trials over the show’s 22 year history.

The 2024 series of I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here hasn’t even begun yet, and already there are reports that two of this year’s campmates may not have to take part in the show’s rather famous bushtucker trials.

This is causing frustration for fans who believe that the trials are one of the most important and entertaining parts of the show. I do think they’ve got a point. Let’s be honest, as much we we like seeing who bonds with who, or who argues with who, and hope that some of the celebs may tell a juicy tale or two after days of lack of sleep and food, the reason why most of us watch the show is to see the them face bugs and critters and in all kinds of gross and fear-inducing situations.

Here’s a list of some of the other celebrities who have been exempt from bushtucker trials in more recent years, and the reasons why.

Beverley Callard

The actress, best known for her role as Liz McDonald in Coronation Street, was exempt from a task that involved a bungee jump in 2020 as she was recovering from hip surgery. The eating trials were also modified for her as she’s vegan.

Exempt I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here contestants including Nigel Farage, Beverley Callard and Rebecca Adlington. Photos by ITV. | ITV

Rebecca Adlington

The Olympic swimmer was exempt from multiple trials in the 2013 series due to ‘medical grounds’. When she left the jungle, she told the Daily Mail: "I have an anxiety disorder specific to confined underground spaces, and I've had panic attacks in the past. I disclosed that in my medical before I went into the jungle."

Nella Rose

During last year’s series TV host and influencer Nella Rose was exempt from more then one of the challenges. At one point, hosts Ant and Dec told viewers she could not be voted for the next trial as she was being seen by the medic, but no further details were given.

Sue Cleaver

Another Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, known for playing Eileen Grimshaw, was ruled out of taking part in eating challenge 'La Cucaracha Cafe' in 2022. Viewers speculated at the time that this may be because the TV star suffers from Type 2 diabetes as they believed she was seen to be wearing an insulin patch on her arm during her time in the jungle.

Babatunde Aleshe

Another campmate from the 2022 series, comedian Babatunde Aleshe was exempt from several trials during his time on the show. Viewers soon noticed a pattern - it was the challenges which involved water which he couldn’t do. This led them to believe that the funny man can’t swim.

Nigel Farage

Politician Nigel Farage was medically exempt from taking part in certain I'm a Celebrity Bushtucker trials when he entered the jungle last year. Farage told the Sun, he will be medically exempt from certain challenges due to previous injuries in which he's undergone treatment for.

Farage said: "Well, anything involving weightlifting, I’d be out because I’ve obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions and goodness knows what else."