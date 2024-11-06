The Strictly Come Dancing star appeared on Loose Women to discuss body positivity after having her first child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oti Mabuse appeared on Wednesday's (November 6) episode of Loose Women to talk about getting back into fitness after having her first child.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 34, welcomed her daughter on Christmas Day 2023. The professional dancer shared that during her pregnancy she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes - a type of diabetes which women get when pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Wednesday's Loose Women Oti also shared that after giving birth she is pre-diabetic which was the reason she decided to get back into fitness. Speaking to ITV host Charlene White and the rest of the Loose ladies Oti said that since giving birth she is “pre-diabetic” which appeared to shock Charlene.

Oti explained: “It’s not about being skinny” it's about being fit and healthy. Since her diagnosis, the professional dancer has been raising awareness and funds for Diabetes UK.

Oti Mabuse made her return to Strictly Come Dancing when she appeared on the spin-off ‘It Takes Two’ show on Tuesday November 5 after leaving the BBC One show three years ago.

The dancer is rumoured to be heading for the I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here jungle alongside stars including Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Tulisa, Maura Higgins and Barry McGuigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now