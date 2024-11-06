Loose Women: Oti Mabuse opens up about secret health battle following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Oti Mabuse appeared on Wednesday's (November 6) episode of Loose Women to talk about getting back into fitness after having her first child.
The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 34, welcomed her daughter on Christmas Day 2023. The professional dancer shared that during her pregnancy she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes - a type of diabetes which women get when pregnant.
Speaking on Wednesday's Loose Women Oti also shared that after giving birth she is pre-diabetic which was the reason she decided to get back into fitness. Speaking to ITV host Charlene White and the rest of the Loose ladies Oti said that since giving birth she is “pre-diabetic” which appeared to shock Charlene.
Oti explained: “It’s not about being skinny” it's about being fit and healthy. Since her diagnosis, the professional dancer has been raising awareness and funds for Diabetes UK.
Oti Mabuse made her return to Strictly Come Dancing when she appeared on the spin-off ‘It Takes Two’ show on Tuesday November 5 after leaving the BBC One show three years ago.
The dancer is rumoured to be heading for the I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here jungle alongside stars including Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Tulisa, Maura Higgins and Barry McGuigan.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.