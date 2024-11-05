Presenters Alex Scott and Anita Rani will be joined by celebrity guests on The One Show on Tuesday night.

The BBC One hosts will be chatting to Strictly Come Dancing stars Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, along with award-winning actor and writer Mackenzie Crook for Tuesday’s (November 5) instalment of the show. The actor, 53, will be discussing why he's written a love letter to one of his favourite musician… English guitarist Nick Drake.

Mackenzie Crook is best known for playing Gareth Keenan in the Ricky Gervais series The Office. The actor has also starred in the Pirates of The Caribbean movie franchise and was Worzul Gummidge in the 2019 reboot.

The actor made headlines in February 2023 after he launched a huge appeal to help find his sister-in-law who had gone missing. Laurel Aldridge, 62 - who was Mackenzie’s wife Lindsay Crook’s sister - was reported missing in February after she missed a scheduled chemotherapy session.

Speaking to ITV at the time Mackenzie Crook explained that his sister-in-laws disappearance was “very out of character” and that his family was “obviously really worried”. After an 11-day search, police formally identified as Laurel Aldridge after her body was found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel, West Sussex.

Mackenzie Crook married former advertising executive Lindsay in 2001 and they share two children together, a son and a daughter.

