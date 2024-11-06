Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas splits from partner Danny Taylor after six years
Shirley Ballas was together with actor Danny Taylor for six years - and engaged for three years - although their engagement ended earlier this year when she decided she did not want to get married again.
Now it has been reported that the so-called Strictly Curse on relationships - which normally afflicts contestants rather than judges - may have struck again as Shirley, 64, has split permanently from Danny, who is 13 years her junior.
A source told the Sun: "As with any break-up, it is, of course, a very sad situation. She gave her all to that relationship and in the end came to the realisation that it wasn't going anywhere. She made a lot of effort to see Danny and support his theatre and panto work, travelling up and down the country.
"Distance also played its part - Shirley lives in London with her mother and Danny remains based in Liverpool; that commute is a killer. But Shirley is a strong, resilient character and is looking better than ever. She will 100 per cent bounce back - 2025 promises to be an absolute corker for her."
The Strictly head judge and the actor, who has appeared on Brookside and The Bill, met while appearing in a panto production of Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018.
In January, on Alan Carr's Life's A Beach podcast, Shirley said that she was not going to get married again: 'Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision'.