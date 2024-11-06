A Strictly judge has split from her former fiance, it has been reported.

Shirley Ballas was together with actor Danny Taylor for six years - and engaged for three years - although their engagement ended earlier this year when she decided she did not want to get married again.

Now it has been reported that the so-called Strictly Curse on relationships - which normally afflicts contestants rather than judges - may have struck again as Shirley, 64, has split permanently from Danny, who is 13 years her junior.

Danny Taylor and Shirley Ballas at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in 2022 | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

A source told the Sun: "As with any break-up, it is, of course, a very sad situation. She gave her all to that relationship and in the end came to the realisation that it wasn't going anywhere. She made a lot of effort to see Danny and support his theatre and panto work, travelling up and down the country.

"Distance also played its part - Shirley lives in London with her mother and Danny remains based in Liverpool; that commute is a killer. But Shirley is a strong, resilient character and is looking better than ever. She will 100 per cent bounce back - 2025 promises to be an absolute corker for her."

The Strictly head judge and the actor, who has appeared on Brookside and The Bill, met while appearing in a panto production of Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018.

In January, on Alan Carr's Life's A Beach podcast, Shirley said that she was not going to get married again: 'Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision'.