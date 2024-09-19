Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From Nadiya Hussain and Candice Brown to Giuseppe Dell’Anno and Matty Edgell, this is what all of the past winners make from their social media posts - and what they’re up to now.

It’s almost time to get whipped in to a frenzy, as everyone’s favourite baking show The Great British Bake Off is due to return next week.

Fans are waiting to get to know the new batch of bakers who have taken on the competition this year, when it graces our screens again on Tuesday (September 24). But, what has happened to the previous winners?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people who have been given the prestigious GBBO trophy have enjoyed great success; they’ve written numerous cookbooks, hosted their own TV shows, opened their own eateries and even baked for royalty.

So, who are the previous Bake Off winners, how much do they earn per post on Instagram and what are they doing in their careers since they left the iconic white tent? Here’s all you need to know.

Who are the previous Great British Bake Off Winners?

In chronological order, the previous winners of the show, from 2010 to 2023, are Edd Kimber, Joanne Wheatley, John Whaite, Frances Quinn, Nancy Birtwhistle, Nadiya Hussain, Candice Brown, Sophie Faldo, Rahul Mandal, David Atherton, Peter Sawkins, Giuseppe Dell’Anno, Syabira Yusoff and Matty Edgell.

How much do the previous Great British Bake Off winners earn?

Entertainment experts from Bonusetu analysed the social media profiles of the 14 previous winners to find out who has the highest potential social media earnings after leaving the show. This is what they found.

Edd Kimber

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edd Kimber, now aged 39, was the first ever Bake Off winner in 2010. He posts on Instagram under the username The Boy Who Bakes and has 462K followers. He earns £1,368 per post. He tours the world with his three published cookbooks and updates his followers through a regular newsletter.

He also regularly appears at the Ideal Home Show, BBC Good Food Show and headlines various food festivals across the UK and internationally. His recipes have featured in The Guardian, Sweet Magazine, Best, Marie Claire and House Beautiful.

Joanne Wheatley

Joanne Wheatley won the 2011 series of Bake Off, and since winning she has set up a cookery school from her home in Essex which was listed in The Guardian’s Top Five UK Baking Schools.

She has just less than 27,000 Instagram followers, and earns £182 per post, which is the least amount earned per post of any of the previous GBBO winners. You can follow her on Instagram under the name Jo Wheatley Lifestyle. The 55-year-old has relocated to Lisbon, Portugal. There, she maintains a blog that shares recipes and insights into life in the city. Since her victory, she has also published two baking books.

John Whaite

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Whaite, aged 35, was the third GBBO champion in 2012. He has 295K followers on his Instagram page, which is simply John Whaite, and earns £1,368 per post.

He now works as a chef, television presenter, and author, and even came runner-up in the 2021 series of BBC dance contest Strictly Come Dancing. He has released several cookery books and has also appeared as a chef on TV shows including ITV’s Lorraine and Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch. He has his own brownie business and a baking school in Lancashire and has also released a memoir.

Here's what are 14 Great British Bake Off winners, from 2010 to 2023, are doing now - and what they each earn from Instagram. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall. | Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

Frances Quinn

Frances Quinn won the fourth series of Bake Off in 2013. After winning the show, she wrote a book called Quintessential Baking and she now creates custom cakes for events while also running a successful food blog. Her work has appeared in Vogue and other publications.

The 42-year-old has 80K followers on her Instagram, which is also simply called Frances Quinn, and she earns £402 per post. She also perfects her recipes online, and hosts the popular food series Baking Playlist. She even proudly holds the world record for the largest Jaffa Cake.

Nancy Birtwhistle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy Birtwhistle took home the Bake Off crown in 2014. She has 828K Instagram followers, posting under her name Nancy Birtwhistle, and earns £2,052 per post. Now aged 70, Since winning the show, she has taught classes in cake judging, taught in schools and exhibited her bakes at shows across the country.

She publishes recipes and showcases her garden, chickens, and guinea hens on her official website, and has also published five lifestyle books covering baking, cleaning, and gardening. She aso frequently appears on This Morning, where she shares her expertise on living a green lifestyle.

Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain, who won GBBO in 2015, earns the most of all the Bake Off winners. She has almost 900K Instagram followers and earns £1,596 per post. She posts on the social media site under the name Nadiya J Hussain. She is the most followed Bake Off winner on social media.

The 39-year-old has presented numerous shows since winning the show, including The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites. She has written several books, including Nadiya’s Kitchen, Nadiya’s Everyday Baking and children’s baking book Bake Me a Story. She was chosen to bake a cake for the late Queen Elizabeth II for her 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hussain has also won, or been shortlisted for numerous awards, including a Women in Film and Television award in 2017. She also writes a monthly column for The Times Magazine, a part of the Saturday supplement of The Times, and her recipes have appeared in BBC’s Good Food magazine, the Guardian and The Telegraph.

Candice Brown

Candice Brown won Bake Off in 2016, and has gone to become the author of two cookbooks; Comfort and Happy Cooking. Since winning Bake Off, Brown became a Sunday Times columnist, has baked on ITV’s This Morning and Christmas Kitchen and appeared as a panellist on Loose Women.

She has also been featured in Hello magazine and tested lipsticks for Heat magazine after becoming known for her statement lipsticks during her time on the show. Brown, aged 39, has also taken part in live baking demos at The Cake and Bake show and Foodies Festival. She has 262K followers on Instagram and earns £912 per post. She posts on the social media site under her name, Candice Brown. Additionally, she is the landlady of a pub in Milton Keynes.

Sophie Faldo

Sophie Faldo was crowned the best amateur baker in the UK in the 2017 series. She now owns a luxury bespoke cake shop called Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes. The 40-year-old has turned her hand to presenting, professional baking and recipe writing too since her triumph. She has 47K Instagram followers, under her name Sophie Faldo, and earns £418 per post. She returned to the Bake Off tent for the Christmas Special last year, adding another win to her collection, but has now shifted her focus to teaching.

Rahul Mandal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rahul Mandal won the 2018 series of GBBO. The 37-year-old returned to his day job as a nuclear research scientist at the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Department after his win.

As an ambassador, Mandal said he wants to inspire as many children as possible to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). He hosts talks with youngsters where he encourages them to consider the career path that he took, and now mostly bakes as a hobby in his spare time.

Rahul did, however, bake a world-record cake, being the first cake to include one hundred different ingredients. Each ingredient originated from a different country around the world, and he even styled the cake to look like suitcases stacked on top of one another with a world globe on top, weighing over an incredible 50Kg and standing over three foot tall. He has 468K followers on his Instagram page, Bake With Rahul, and earns £1,368 per post.

David Atherton

David Atherton was the 2019 winner of the show. Atherton wrote a fortnightly column of healthy cookery for The Guardian named Fit Food with David Atherton and has appeared on children’s show Blue Peter as a guest chef. The 34-year-old has written four cookbooks and earns £699 for every post he sends to his 155K followers on his Instagram account, Nomad Baker David. He has also been keeping busy with his Sticky Bun Boys podcast and is an ambassador for pet food brands.

Peter Sawkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Sawkins, now aged 24, was the youngest ever Bake Off winner when he won the contest in 2020. His debut cookbook, Peter Bakes, was released the following year. He interacts with his 302K followers on his Instagram page, Peter Bakes, and earns £1,444 per post. Recently, he added a new chapter to his culinary journey by graduating from a Las Vegas pastry school.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno

Giuseppe Dell’Anno won GBBO in 2021. Since he won the show last year, 48-year-old Dell’Anno has communicated with his 270K fans via his Instagram account, Giuseppe Cooks, and earns £1,140 per post. His debut book, Giuseppe’s Italian Bakes, was released the following year. He has fully immersed himself in the Cheltenham food scene, having moved there last September, and has since launched his own baking classes and catering business

Syabira Yusoff

Syabira Yusoff, the winner from season 13, continues to share her passion for baking online and educating audiences about Malaysian cuisine. While baking remains her main passion, she also hopes to return to her role as a scientist, researching heart problems and other conditions. She has 91K followers and earns £570 per post on her Instagram account, Syabira Bakes.

Matty Edgell

Matty Edgell, age 28, is the current reigning champion of GBBO. He left his PE and Science teaching job in July to focus on baking full-time. He now collaborates with brands like Carnation and Nestlé on social media campaigns and has plans to write a book, pursue more TV opportunities, and build his own cake business. He earns more per post than any other Bake Off winner, £1,748 to be precise. He has 455K followers on his Matty Edgell Instagram account.