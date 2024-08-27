Celebrity chef, food author, and former “The Great Australian Bake Off” judge Maggie Beer. Photo by Instagram/maggie_beer. | Instagram/maggie_beer

A Bake Off judge and celebrity chef has been rushed to hospital after they injured themselves when they fell in their home.

Maggie Beer, a chef, food author and restaurateur who was also a regular guest on MasterChef, was left needing emergency medical attention earlier this month after suffering an accident in her home.

The 79-year-old was left with fractured bones and bruising, and is still recovering in hospital from her injuries. A family member, who did not name themselves, posted on the star’s Instagram page on Sunday night (August 25), however, to give an update on the beloved TV cook’s health. They assured her 343,000 followers that she is being looked after well and will likely fully recover.

Alongside a photo of Beer smiling, they wrote: “Just writing to let you know that following a fall at her home, she’s unfortunately suffered a couple of minor bone fractures and related injuries. Thankfully Col, her husband, was there and she is now in the excellent hands of her doctors who are confident she will make a full recovery. It may just take a little while.”

They added that Beer may not have to miss some of her pre-planned public engagements and media events, even though she “hates letting people down”. They did not give details about what these events are but added: “She has asked us to apologise on her behalf to all those affected - and has asked for your patience as she recuperates. Thank you for your understanding.”

The post was met with many messages of support from Beers fans, as well as some famous friends. Fellow celebrity chef Peter Gilmore said: “Look after yourself Maggie you are loved by so many people an inspiration, take time to heal, love Pete.” Food author Alice Zaslavsky wrote: “Sending you lots of love, Maggie! Here’s to a swift recovery.”

One of her followers wrote: “Maggie, so sorry to hear this but glad Nurse Colin is in charge. Take care and much love for a speedy recovery.” Another added: “Get better soon Maggie, sending lots of love to our national treasure!!”

Beer is a celebrity chef, author and restaurateur who received the Order of Australia in 2012 for her contributions to the food and tourism industry. She is best known as one of the judges on “The Great Australian Bake Off”, until she left the show in 2022. She also co-hosted the ABC television cooking program “The Cook and The Chef” and made guest appearances on “MasterChef Australia”. Beer will appear in an upcoming new ABC series that focuses on dining experiences in aged care facilities.

The star lives with her husband Colin, who she has been married to for more than 50 years, in the Barossa Valley, South Australia. They married in 1970 and had wo daughters, Elli and Saskia. The pair continued the family tradition in food and hospitality, but Saskia unexpectedly died in her sleep on February 14 2020 at age 46.

Daughter Elli later returned to the Instagram post to add a new message in the comment section, in which she thanked her mum’s fans for their kind words. She said: “If social media well-wishes could be bottled up and applied to Mum’s ailments, she’d be back up at ‘em in no time! Dad and I want to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of support. It has been warmly received and is enormously appreciated. Mum is very definitely feeling the love.”