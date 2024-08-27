Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa had £20,000 of jewellery and cash stolen by masked thieves as she and her children slept in their holiday villa.

The terrified actress, 31, woke to see two masked raiders shining torches in rooms on Sunday (25 August). They fled with valuables including her engagement diamond ring, a gift from hubby of seven years Dan Osborne.

Electrical goods and designer clothes were also taken from the holiday villa in Marbella, Spain, with cash lifted from one of the children’s backpacks. A source said: “Jacqueline and Dan are really shaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She raised the alarm after seeing a torch and was faced with two men in balaclavas. Both men fled after they saw her. It is terrifying to think what could have happened if the kids had woken and seen the men in their bedroom. Jacqueline and Dan feel lucky it wasn’t worse.”

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa had £20,000 of jewellery and cash stolen by masked thieves as she and her children slept in their holiday villa. (Photo: @jacjossa/Instagram) | @jacjossa/Instagram

Spanish police are probing the raid at the family’s rented villa in the popular resort. Jacqueline, who plays Lauren Branning in the BBC1 soap, and reality star Dan have been in Spain for a fortnight with their extended families and daughters.

The family have been photographed on the beach, playing in the water with their children. A friend said: “The villa has good security and Jacqueline and Dan have got CCTV. They think it took about ten minutes for the burglars to break in. It’s possible the men were in the property for 15 minutes.

“Jacqueline said it was totally silent. It was only when a flash of a torch woke her up did they realise something had happened. After going through everything they realised the raiders stole £20,000 of belongings, including Jacqueline’s engagement ring and some of her handbags.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friend added: “Jacqueline and Dan have kept calm and put on brave faces for the kids’ sake. They’ve not told them what happened. The last thing they want is for them to feel scared. They’re focusing on the memories they made on the holiday as a family before the robbery.”