EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa 'shaken' after thieves raid Marbella holiday villa taking £20k of belongings including engagement ring
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The terrified actress, 31, woke to see two masked raiders shining torches in rooms on Sunday (25 August). They fled with valuables including her engagement diamond ring, a gift from hubby of seven years Dan Osborne.
Electrical goods and designer clothes were also taken from the holiday villa in Marbella, Spain, with cash lifted from one of the children’s backpacks. A source said: “Jacqueline and Dan are really shaken.
“She raised the alarm after seeing a torch and was faced with two men in balaclavas. Both men fled after they saw her. It is terrifying to think what could have happened if the kids had woken and seen the men in their bedroom. Jacqueline and Dan feel lucky it wasn’t worse.”
Spanish police are probing the raid at the family’s rented villa in the popular resort. Jacqueline, who plays Lauren Branning in the BBC1 soap, and reality star Dan have been in Spain for a fortnight with their extended families and daughters.
The family have been photographed on the beach, playing in the water with their children. A friend said: “The villa has good security and Jacqueline and Dan have got CCTV. They think it took about ten minutes for the burglars to break in. It’s possible the men were in the property for 15 minutes.
“Jacqueline said it was totally silent. It was only when a flash of a torch woke her up did they realise something had happened. After going through everything they realised the raiders stole £20,000 of belongings, including Jacqueline’s engagement ring and some of her handbags.”
The friend added: “Jacqueline and Dan have kept calm and put on brave faces for the kids’ sake. They’ve not told them what happened. The last thing they want is for them to feel scared. They’re focusing on the memories they made on the holiday as a family before the robbery.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.