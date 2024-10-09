‘When you’re told you have cancer, you can’t help thinking it’s a death sentence’: Sarah Ferguson opens up
Accompanied by actress Sally Dyenvor, who plays the part of Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street, Sarah Ferugson, Duchess of York, was given a tour of the Nightingale Centre in Wythenshawe in Manchester. The Duchess of York has also been announced as patron of charity, Prevent Breast Cancer.
Sally Dynevor, who is the mother of Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor was the one who introduced Sarah Ferguson to the charity when they appeared as panellists on ITV’s Loose Women. The charity is currently raising money for a new National Breast Imaging Academy.
In 2023, Sally Dynevor revealed that she fainted when told that she had breast cancer at the same time as her Coronation Street character Sally Metcalfe. She told the BBC that"I don't think I could have done those scenes if I'd known I had breast cancer.”
"When [the doctor] told me, 'You have breast cancer', I fainted.
"Then I said, 'I think you're getting me mixed up with my character'.
"It was just unbelievable."
In an interview with The Sun, Sarah Ferguson revealed how she was not only diagnosed with breast cancer but also a malignant melanoma and said: “I’m sure it was caused by my exposure to the sun as a fair-skinned child in the 1970s, when no one knew about the importance of sun cream.
One cancer diagnosis is bad enough but two in quick succession is a lot for anyone to handle.”
Sarah Ferguson also revealed that thanks to the support of her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, she remains having a positive outlook on life and said: “I’ve been told by my physicians that I shouldn’t use the phrase “cancer free”, but treatment has been successful and tests show there has been no spread or recurrence.
“I’m reconciled to the fact that I will have to have checks for the rest of my life.
“I’m now determined to do whatever I can to raise awareness by sharing my experience.”
