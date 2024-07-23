Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986 and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Although Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, are not unique when it comes to being a divorced couple who have remained amicable, they are undoubtedly unusual when it comes to their living arrangements. Despite divorcing in 1996, the couple, who are parents to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene, still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Over the years, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has remained steadfastly loyal to Prince Andrew, particularly during challenging times, such as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. After he took part in the disastrous Newsnight interview, she shared a message of support for him on social media.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York wrote that “It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs.

Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people.

“I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth.

“For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch.

“It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour.

“We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s

“Communicate Compromise Compassion @hrhthedukeofyork.”.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has endured her own battles recently when it comes to her health. In June 2023 she underwent a single mastectomy following a diagnosis for breast cancer. In January 2024, she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

A spokesman for the Duchess of York said that "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma." Her spokesman went on to say that "Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the duchess remains in good spirits."

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been supported in both her cancer battles not only by her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugeinie but also by her ex husband, Prince Andrew.

Over the years, Sarah Ferugson and Prince Andrew’s close relationship has come under scrutiny and there has been speculation that the couple might remarry. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun in April of this year that she thought the Duchess of York would never leave Prince Andrew and said that "Sarah must have talked to the Queen and she must have said 'please look after Andrew for me.’

Ingrid Seward however does not believe the couple will remarry and went on to say "And that's what she is going to do. I don't think she will leave him and I don't think they'll get married again."

When Sarah, Duchess of York was asked last month about whether she and Prince Andrew had been asked to leave by Royal Lodge by King Charles, she said on Good Morning Britain that”I’m a very lucky guest.. but I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and think that’s the safest place to be.”

Although she divorced Prince Andrew many years ago, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has demonstrated her devotion to the royal family. In May 2024 she told a crowd at the Cannes Film Festival to be quiet during an artwork auction of the late Queen Elizabeth 11. In June of this year, she also revealed on Loose Women that “Just before the late Queen died, she said to me. ‘Sarah just be yourself and that is good enough. That was her gift to me.”